Lottery App Delivers Popular Texas Scratch Tickets To Your Door

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas lottery lovers can already get Powerball tickets delivered to their smartphones. Now they can get scratch tickets mailed right to their doors. Jackpocket lottery app today announced a new scratch-off feature that lets Texans place orders for popular scratch ticket games from the comfort and safety of home. Jackpocket is the first third-party app in the United States that offers an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets.

Jackpocket's scratch-off feature makes its public debut just in time to kick off the 2020 NFL season. Fans can get in the game with Jackpocket's football-themed variety pack of five Cowboys and five Houston Texans scratch tickets. Both Texas Lottery games offer top prizes of $100,000 and promotional second-chance prizes, such as season tickets, autographed jerseys, and VIP experiences. Jackpocket swaps in new scratch ticket variety packs on the app frequently.

"We handpick the newest and most popular Texas Lottery scratch games to offer on the app, and we know our players are looking forward to football season," said Jackpocket Founder and CEO Peter Sullivan. "Our scratch ticket feature is another way Jackpocket makes playing the lottery more fun and convenient."

Jackpocket, which launched its app in Texas in June 2019, provides Texans a new way to play the lottery, while benefiting state lottery funds. Players can place orders for well-known jackpot games, including Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto Texas, Texas Two Step, All or Nothing, Pick 3, Daily 4, and Cash 5, and view digital scans of their tickets right on their phone. Texas players have won over $7.5 million in lottery prizes using Jackpocket, including a $675,000 Texas Two Step jackpot won by a Houston woman in February 2020.

Must be 18 or older to play. Jackpocket is not affiliated with and is not an agent of any State Lottery. Please visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms of service.

About Jackpocket Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. By being the first company to automatically lock a customer's account to their ticket serial number, Jackpocket makes the lottery even more secure. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lottery-app-delivers-popular-texas-scratch-tickets-to-your-door-301126386.html

SOURCE Jackpocket