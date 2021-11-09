LOTTE Wins Prestigious Red Dot 2021 Design Award For Care Free Zone - Ultra-Hygienic Meeting Space Of The Future

LA PALMA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LOTTE, the corporate parent of LOTTE Chemical California, Inc., has won a prestigious Red Dot 2021 Design award in the material design solution category for its " Care Free Zone." The award-winning "Care Free Zone" submission, one of approximately 4,000 entries from 49 countries, provides safe face-to-face meeting-spaces, a solution for avoiding the spread of contagious disease in meeting environments.

Meeting attendees enter the Care Free Zone space via separate entrances in order to avoid direct contact. A communal area is located in the center of the space, with a transparent window safely separating participants while enabling them to communicate face-to-face. LOTTE incorporates its ultra-hygienic Evermoin ® surface from Staron ® throughout the design to maintain a healthy environment.

Evermoin ® surfaces, specially manufactured to suppress the growth of microbes including common bacteria, enhance the safety of the Care Free Zone. The Evermoin line has received certification from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (US FDA 21 CFR 177.1010) and the National Sanitation Foundation ( NSF). Non-toxic Evermoin surfaces can be installed in most interior spaces and are suitable for environments requiring exceptionally clean conditions, such as healthcare facilities, retail establishments, high-traffic office environments, as well as the Care Free Zone.

The Care Free Zone demonstrates LOTTE's ability to innovate on multiple levels, from the manufacture of highly functional surfaces, to creation of new environments that solve unique problems. This award-winning design is a practical approach to safe meeting spaces needed now and in the future.

About LOTTE Chemical California, Inc. LOTTE Chemical California, Inc. manufactures high-performance decorative surfaces, delivering new dimensions of choice for interior designers, architects, builders, and their residential and commercial customers. The company, originally part of Samsung, is rapidly expanding its North American presence with its Radianz ® premium quartz surfaces, Locelain sintered-stone surfaces, and Staron ®, a thermo-formable acrylic product. Proprietary, cutting-edge technology and insights into worldwide trends enable LOTTE to excel in today's surface industry.

