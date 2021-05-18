Lotrimin® Taps WWE® Superstar The Miz® And Soles4Souls To Kick Foot Shame To The Curb And Encourage People To #GoWithConfidence

The brand is leading the charge for people to let go of their foot insecurities and step confidently wherever they go

WHIPPANY, N.J., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lotrimin®, the leading antifungal OTC brand*, wants people to know that footcare is self care, and there's no shame in the game of properly caring for, protecting, and pampering your feet. Around one in five people suffer from athlete's foot, and those who suffer from athlete's foot may suffer again in the future, making prevention key. The brand is teaming up with WWE ® Superstar The Miz ® to educate people on healthy feet habits and help people from all walks of life to #GoWithConfidence through a partnership with Soles4Souls - a nonprofit organization that turns unwanted shoes and clothing into opportunities for people in need around the world.

"As a WWE ® Superstar, taking care of my feet has always been important to me and critical to my success when competing in the ring," said The Miz ®. "I am thrilled to partner with Lotrimin ® and their #GoWithConfidence campaign to promote proper foot health, while supporting Soles4Souls and their mission to create sustainable jobs and provide clothing and footwear to those in need."

"A lot of people don't realize that sweaty feet can lead to athlete's foot. The good news is that it's easy to prevent with new Lotrimin ® AF Daily Prevention - consumers can get ahead of any pending foot conditions so they can #GoWithConfidence about their day," commented Gustavo Pisani, Marketing Director for US Skin Health at Bayer.

Lotrimin ® knows that having the ability to #GoWithConfidence also means having access to adequate shoes and footcare. To help further this mission, the brand is partnering with Soles4Souls, a nonprofit organization that distributes millions of pairs of new and gently worn shoes to countries around the world helping to provide relief and create economic opportunities for those in need.

With help from eBay for Charity, today, Lotrimin ® and Soles4Souls are launching the #GoWithConfidence Charitable Auction on eBay, featuring autographed pairs of celebrity shoes - including a pair from WWE ® Superstar The Miz ® - with all proceeds benefitting the Soles4Souls organization. "Partners like Lotrimin ® allow us to provide relief, create jobs and empower people to break the cycle of poverty. We are grateful for this partnership and are excited to join forces with Lotrimin ® and The Miz ® to give people the opportunity to #GoWithConfidence," shared Buddy Teaster, President and CEO of Soles4Souls.

From May 18 - June 28, 2021, Bayer will donate $1 for every Lotrimin ® AF Daily Prevention product sold in the U.S. to Soles4Souls, up to a maximum of $50,000. Bayer is also making a one-time donation of 50,000 units of Lotrimin ® AF Daily Prevention Deodorant Powder Spray to Soles4Souls. Soles4Souls is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to create sustainable jobs and provide relief by distributing shoes and clothing around the world. To learn more, visit soles4souls.org. No portion of purchase is tax deductible.

The #GoWithConfidence Auction will culminate in a live reveal of the auction winners on the Lotrimin ® Facebook page hosted by WWE ® Superstar The Miz ® on June 9, 2021 at 12pm PST/ 3pm EST.

To participate in the live Lotrimin ®xSoles4Souls #GoWithConfidence Auction and bid/donate, please visit: www.ebay.com/GoWithConfidence

About Lotrimin ®Lotrimin ® is the #1 antifungal OTC brand* with a range of products to effectively treat most athlete's foot, jock itch and ringworm, as well as a line of products clinically proven to prevent most athlete's foot by fighting odor and keeping feet dry. Lotrimin ® wants to help you put your feet first every day, because having healthy feet helps us all go with confidence. For more information, please visit www.lotrimin.com.

About Bayer Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

About Soles4SoulsSoles4Souls disrupts the cycle of poverty by creating sustainable jobs and providing relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing around the world. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the organization repurposes product to supply its micro-enterprise, disaster relief and direct assistance programs. According to Soles4Souls, since 2006, the organization has distributed more than 51 million pairs of shoes in 129 countries and generated over $250 million in economic impact. A non-profit social enterprise, Soles4Souls earns more than 70% of its income and commits 100% of donations to programs. Visit soles4souls.org for more information.

About eBay for CharityeBay for Charity enables members of the eBay community to connect with and support their favorite charities when they buy or sell in the U.S. and abroad. Sellers can donate up to 100 percent of the proceeds to a charity of their choice, while buyers can add a donation to their purchase during checkout. According to eBay for Charity, to date, $1.1 billion dollars has been raised for charity by the eBay community. Visit ebayforcharity.org to learn more about how you can work with eBay to support a good cause.

