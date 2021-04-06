LotLinx Continues Innovation With Addition Of Marketing Executive Melanie Borden

PETERBOROUGH, N.H., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LotLinx, the automotive industry's leading inventory marketing technology company, announced today that veteran marketing executive Melanie Borden has joined the company as the Vice President of Marketing.

Borden has worked in several different settings in the automotive industry, from public tech companies to private startups, and most recently came from a retail automotive group based in the Greater New York City area. Borden joins LotLinx with a deep understanding of the industry and a proven track record of increasing profitability and exceeding business goals.

With over 15 years of marketing experience, Borden has found her true passion in storytelling after building her personal brand. She takes great pride in using marketing to create positive associations between brands and their consumers. Most recently, Borden wrote a children's book called "Our Mommy Works with Cars," about the roles that women have in a retail dealership.

"Melanie's experience and skill set around non-traditional marketing methods will allow us to capitalize on the strength of the LotLinx brand," says LotLinx President Neal Gann. "As we continue to innovate and grow as a tech company within the automotive space, Melanie will be a valuable addition to the team."

At LotLinx, Borden will oversee marketing strategies, brand awareness, tactics, and efforts in order to strengthen the company's position in the industry while growing and expanding the brand. Borden joins LotLinx at a pivotal time in the company's development as it expands its mission to solve dealership pain points and eliminate waste in marketing strategies nationwide.

This announcement marks another significant milestone for LotLinx following the release of TURNx, a browser extension that brings real-time pricing, demand, and competitor data right to a dealer's desktop.

"I am beyond excited that my journey with LotLinx is beginning," added Borden. "Harnessing my automotive retail experience, I plan to use every opportunity to grow the LotLinx brand to help dealerships close the gaps in going to market with their inventory - successfully and profitably."

About LotLinx: Founded in 2012 and based out of Peterborough, NH, LotLinx harnesses today's industry data to develop a specific marketing plan for each vehicle on a dealer's lot. With a proven track record of progressing dealers to #1 in their markets, LotLinx is committed to providing precision-level marketing that accelerates inventory turn, increases gross margin, and returns control back to the dealer. To learn more about LotLinx, please visit www.lotlinx.com or email hello@lotlinx.com.

