Lost Money In WeWork Inc.?

Shares of WeWork Inc. dropped more than 5% in extended trading on December 1, 2021 after the company disclosed in an SEC filing that it would be restating its financial results for 2020 and the first three quarters of 2021 due to a misclassification of Public Shares that led to "a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting." Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential WeWork Securities Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in WeWork (WE) - Get WeWork Inc. Class A Report.

In October 2021, WeWork went public through a special purpose acquisition "SPAC" merger with BowX Acquisition Corp. According to a Form 8-K filing released by WeWork on December 1, 2021, a portion of the company's previously issued Public Shares were incorrectly classified as "permanent equity" instead of "temporary equity."

After consulting with BowX's accounting firm on November 29, 2021, WeWork concluded that the financial reports in question "should be restated to report all Public Shares as temporary equity," and that the previous reports "should no longer be relied upon."

Following the announcement of this classification error, WeWork's stock price dropped by over 5% on December 1, 2021, causing significant harm to investors.

