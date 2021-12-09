Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. plummeted over 40% on Thursday, December 9, 2021, after Hindenburg Research published a scathing report claiming that the glass and aluminum company has a history of numerous undisclosed related party transactions, and has faked...

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. plummeted over 40% on Thursday, December 9, 2021, after Hindenburg Research published a scathing report claiming that the glass and aluminum company has a history of numerous undisclosed related party transactions, and has faked a significant portion of its revenue. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential Tecnoglass Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in Tecnoglass, Inc. (TGLS) - Get Tecnoglass Inc. Report.

On Thursday, December 9, 2021, Hindenburg Research released a report alleging that Columbia-based glass and aluminum company Tecnoglass has faked a "significant portion of its revenue," and has "consistently had a difficult time collecting revenue." The report was released following a months-long investigation into the company's management and financial reporting history, and involved review of decades worth of court records, securities filings, property records, and other documents. The report subsequently identified "serious red flags regarding management and numerous undisclosed related party transactions that call the company's reported financial results into question."

Tecnoglass went public in December 2013 via a SPAC merger, immediately cycling through three auditors within a one year period who identified "material weaknesses related to identification and reconciliation of related party transaction," according to the Hindenburg report. Since then, Tecnoglass has allegedly engaged in a number of suspicious sales and acquisitions with "undisclosed related-party customers" owned by family members of Tecnoglass' CEO and COO. The report also notes that the CEO and COO have ties to a Columbian drug cartel, and have faced related criminal charges in the past. According to the report, many of Tecnoglass' related party transactions are still not fully or properly disclosed. For example, Tecnoglass has not yet disclosed who owns 40% of what is currently its largest recipient of exports.

Following the news of the Hindenburg report, Tecnoglass' stock dropped more than 40% in intraday trading on Thursday, December 9, 2021, causing significant harm to investors.

What Should Tecnoglass Investors Do?

