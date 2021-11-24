Lost Money In Lightspeed Commerce Inc.?

A Lightspeed Securities Class Action Lawsuit has been filed, and investors who lost money in Lightspeed (NASDAQ: LSPD) are encouraged to contact Gibbs Law Group for more information about their legal rights and options for participation.

A Lightspeed Securities Class Action Lawsuit has been filed. Previously, a Spruce Point Capital Management report claimed Lightspeed "massively" overstated its customer count and aggressively promoted other misleading metrics to hide poor revenue growth.

On Wednesday, September 29, 2021, Spruce Point Capital Management issued a report denouncing commerce platform company Lightspeed for allegedly misleading investors by inflating its growth prospects.

Then, when Lightspeed issued its 2022 Q2 report on November 4, 2021, the company issued guidance of approximately $520 million to $535 million for its full fiscal year which, according to Motley Fool, seems to imply "no" sequential growth in Q4. According to Motley Fool, that may indicate to investors that Lightspeed's revenue growth has been "primarily" driven by acquisitions.

Following this quarterly report, Lightspeed's stock price plunged by as much as 30% in intraday trading on November 4, 2021, causing significant harm to investors.

