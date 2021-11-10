Lost Money In Cronos Group, Inc?

Shares of Cronos Group dropped more than 15% on November 9, 2021, after the company disclosed in an SEC filing that it should have taken an impairment charge of at least $220 million, and that Cronos would be required to restate its financial statements...

Shares of Cronos Group dropped more than 15% on November 9, 2021, after the company disclosed in an SEC filing that it should have taken an impairment charge of at least $220 million, and that Cronos would be required to restate its financial statements for three and six months ending June 30, 2021. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential Cronos Securities Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in Lightspeed (CRON) - Get Cronos Group Inc Report.

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021, shares of Cronos plummeted when the company announced that it would not timely file its quarterly report for the period ended Sept. 30, 2021. That same day, in a filing with the SEC, Cronos admitted:

It would restate its financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, and It should have taken "impairment charge of not less than $220 million on goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets in its U.S. reporting unit."

Following this news, Cronos stock price plunged by as much as 16% in intraday trading on November 9, 2021, causing significant harm to investors.

What Should Cronos Investors Do?

