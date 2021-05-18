Los Cabos Resort Wins 2021 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award

CABO SAN LUCAS, México, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The famous beach resort Casa Dorada Los Cabos, Resort & Spa has been recognized as a 2021 Travelers' Choice award winner.

The accolade, which honors hospitality excellence, is given only to establishments that consistently achieve outstanding traveler reviews on TripAdvisor, and is extended to qualifying businesses worldwide. Establishments praised with the Traveler's choice award are located all over the world and represent the upper echelon of businesses listed on the website.

"Winning the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for the eighth consecutive year is a true source of pride for the entire team at Casa Dorada and we'd like to thank all of our guests who took the time to complete a review on TripAdvisor," said Mr. Leonardo Perli, General Manager at Casa Dorada Los Cabos. "There is no greater seal of approval than being recognized by one's customers. With the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence based on customer reviews, the accolade is a remarkable vote of confidence to our business and our continued commitment to excellence."

"Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travelers' Choice Awards," said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. "I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety. The Travelers' Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent - delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working. Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic."

About Casa Dorada.Located in Medano Beach--the best swimmable beach of Cabo in front of the Iconic Arch, Casa Dorada just steps away from world-class shopping, dining, entertainment, and the Marina. Casa Dorada Los Cabos brings upscale service and family-friendly features to the Cabo San Lucas Oceanfront. The Resort grants visitors a more convenient yet equally spectacular alternative to the more remote hotel zone of the Tourist Corridor. Boasting unobstructed vistas of Land's End and the famous Arch, Casa Dorada is just 30 minutes away from Los Cabos International Airport. All of the 185 spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom suites and penthouses open up to Los Cabos' most dazzling ocean view, while the luminous and contemporary interiors ensure your comfort and satisfaction.

About TripadvisorTripadvisor, the world's largest travel platform*, helps hundreds of millions of travelers each month** make every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to browse more than 878 million reviews and opinions of 8.8 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Whether planning or on a trip, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants. Tripadvisor, the ultimate travel companion, is available in 49 markets and 28 languages.

