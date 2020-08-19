Los Cabos Expands Health And Safety Measures In Reopening Plan With Intertek Protek Partnership

LOS CABOS, Mexico, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Los Cabos Tourism Board continues to maintain a priority on health and safety standards as a part of its reopening plan and its "A Safer Way to Get Away" effort, the destination today announced its partnership with Intertek Cristal, a market-leading global health, safety, quality and security risk management business focused on the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors. The collaboration will support the continual enhancement of health and safety standards in the destination using Intertek Cristal's Protek Destination Assurance program, including POSI-Check to help in the Prevention of the Spread of Infection (POSI).

"The COVID-19 pandemic has had an immense impact on the travel and tourism industry, but as Los Cabos and destinations around the world recover, continuing to implement and improve health and safety protocols is critical. Los Cabos' partnership with Intertek Cristal will help the destination to continue moving forward in providing a quality and safe experience to all visitors," said Rodrigo Esponda, Managing Director of the Los Cabos Tourism Board.

Los Cabos, which reopened to tourism on June 15, 2020, is assembling its health and safety efforts under its newly named initiative: A Safer Way to Get Away #LosCabosWithCare. These efforts comprise of destination-wide guidelines and certifications to ensure the well-being of visitors and the local community at all touchpoints. This includes strict and consistent health and safety protocols that have been implemented across the destination from the airport to hotels, restaurants, transportation companies, and other service providers. The destination is working toward getting businesses to obtain a "Clean Point" (Punto Limpio) certification offered by the Mexico federal government to strictly adhere to hygiene protocols. Additionally, Los Cabos earned The World Travel & Tourism Council's (WTTC) stamp of approval for its newly designed "Safe Travels" badge, qualified by adopting WTTC's standardized health and hygiene protocols across the destination.

As part of Intertek's Protek Solutions for health, safety, and well-being, the Destination Assurance program was established to support the hospitality industry in the coming weeks and months as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. The POSI-Check audit program addresses the current and future need to formulate and monitor an effective response to communicable infections in hotels, restaurants and places of business around the world. Los Cabos will be the first destination in Mexico to begin working with Intertek Cristal in implementing Protek Destination Assurance.

"We're honored to be working with the Los Cabos Tourism Board on their efforts to bring assurance to the travel industry with their 'A Safer Way to Get Away' #LosCabosWithCare program. With Intertek's 120+ years of providing assurance to businesses and consumers alike, we continue our mission to making the world a better and safer place alongside organizations like the Los Cabos Tourism Board. Our Destination Assurance program was designed to support the tourism industry as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic while also providing assurance to travelers moving forward," says Stephen Tate, CEO, Intertek Cristal.

With the implementation of Destination Assurance, Los Cabos will ensure all tourism partners in the destination have the tools needed to maintain a level of POSI control in any environment and offer visitors confidence that their health and safety is a top priority.

As part of the Intertek Protek Destination Assurance Program, POSI-Check certification will be earned through hands-on training sessions, bi-monthly auditing, and easy-to-use swab tests to detect adenosine triphosphate (ATP) of key surfaces in public common areas, such as toilet and restrooms, bars and dining areas, reception and concierge desks, elevators and escalators, gym and leisure facilities.

Intertek Protek provides systemic risk-based quality assurance and verification for all sectors, from food safety and hygiene control services to dedicated audit solutions for the prevention of the spread of infection in all facilities and all sectors. This includes hotels, restaurants and retail outlets where consumers will look for visible safety verification of the places in which they stay or pass through. Protek offers turnkey solutions, from facility health assessment, cleaning and disinfecting process oversight and post-cleaning verification, to compliance reporting and certification across schools and education sites, transportation hubs and manufacturing plants. Protek helps businesses obtain independent assurance that they are fulfilling their duty of care and provides their employees and customers with the confidence they need, everywhere, every day.

About Los Cabos Los Cabos, located at the tip of the 1,000-mile long Baja Peninsula, is one of the world's most diverse tourism destinations. Boasting a dramatic desert backdrop nestled by coastlines of the Pacific Ocean and Sea of Cortez and the iconic Arch at Land's End, Los Cabos is home to award-winning resorts and culinary offerings considered some of the finest available anywhere. A growing list of championship golf courses, rejuvenating spas, world-renowned sport fishing tournaments, and state of the art convention facilities add to the destination's unmatched appeal. For more information, images and videos from Los Cabos, please visit visitloscabos.travel , follow us on Twitter @LOSCABOSTOURISM and visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Media ContactDeneé Zumwalt denee.zumwalt@ogilvy.com 424.289.5315

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/los-cabos-expands-health-and-safety-measures-in-reopening-plan-with-intertek-protek-partnership-301114997.html

SOURCE Los Cabos Tourism Board