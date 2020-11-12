Los Angeles Rams And Rocket Mortgage Kick Off Partnership By Supporting Local Veterans

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Rams and Rocket Mortgage, the nation's largest mortgage lender, today announced Rocket Mortgage has become an Official Mortgage Partner of the Rams through a multi-year agreement.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Rams and Rocket Mortgage, the nation's largest mortgage lender, today announced Rocket Mortgage has become an Official Mortgage Partner of the Rams through a multi-year agreement.

To introduce the partnership to the Los Angeles area, and build on both organizations' long-standing commitments to honoring servicemen and women, the Rams and Rocket Mortgage will team up around the NFL's Salute to Service platform - a year-round effort to honor veterans and active-duty members of the military.

On Friday, November 13 - two days before the Rams host Seattle in their annual Salute to Service game - the Rams and Rocket Mortgage will work together to beautify the Inglewood, Calif., location of U.S. VETS, the nation's largest veteran services nonprofit which has decades-long roots in the LA area. As part of the effort, the new partners will completely refresh the location's outdoor space and bring the spirit of the Rams House to U.S. VETS. U.S. VETS provides housing, counseling, career services and comprehensive support to 5,500 veterans and their families.

"Kicking off our relationship with the Los Angeles Rams by supporting such an important cause demonstrates this partnership is about so much more than a logo on signage or sponsoring events," said Casey Hurbis, Chief Marketing Officer of Rocket Mortgage. "We will work together to make a difference in the community and show how home is such an important part of life. Everyone deserves a home, especially our veterans who have already sacrificed so much for our country."

As part of the partnership, Rocket Mortgage will display in-stadium signage at Rams home games, will be the presenting sponsor of Vamos Rams content and the company will activate around the team's tentpole events - including the NFL Draft.

"As we celebrate our annual Salute to Service week, we are pleased to kick off our partnership with Rocket Mortgage by giving back to local veterans steps from our new stadium," said Jason Griffiths, Los Angeles Rams VP of Partnership Sales "We look forward to working with Rocket Mortgage year round to not only support the Los Angeles community, but also to bring people closer to Rams football through unique content and experiences."

Earlier this month, Rocket Mortgage announced it would donate up to half a million dollars toward the fight to end veteran homelessness in November. Contributions will be provided to Built for Zero, an initiative spearheaded by Community Solutions which assists in coordinating resources, methodology and technology to reduce the number of veterans experiencing homelessness in communities across America. Find out more about how Rocket Mortgage is working to end veteran homelessness nationwide at AHomeForEveryVet.com.

This year, Rocket Mortgage announced a multi-year deal with the National Football League, making the lender its Official Mortgage Provider. The Rams are the second NFL team to partner with Rocket Mortgage.

About Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams - Los Angeles' original professional sports team - stand as one of the oldest franchises in the National Football League and since its founding in 1937, have garnered three World Championships and sent 30 of its members to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a professional sports team, the organization is committed to be a valuable civic partner and serving the greater Los Angeles area 365 days a year. The Rams play their home games at SoFi Stadium, which is located at Hollywood Park, a 298-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, CA.

The Rams organization recognizes its unique ability to raise awareness and funds for causes and issues relevant to fans and community members. The entire organization is committed to serving as a valuable community partner and benefiting the Los Angeles region 365 days a year while providing substantial resources to support education and mentoring, health and wellness, and help address issues tied to poverty such as food insecurity and homelessness. Since the team moved back home to Los Angeles in 2016, the Rams have provided more than 9,300 hours of community service and benefitted 192 schools and 153 different non-profit organizations through their community outreach programs.

For more information visit www.therams.com and follow the Rams' social media channels.

About Quicken Loans / Rocket Mortgage

Detroit-based Quicken Loans, the nation's largest home mortgage lender, enables the American Dream of homeownership and financial freedom through its obsession with an industry-leading, digital-driven client experience. The company closed $145 billion dollars of mortgage volume across all 50 states in 2019. In late 2015, Quicken Loans introduced Rocket Mortgage, the first fully digital mortgage experience. Currently, 98% of all home loans originated by Quicken Loans utilize Rocket Mortgage Technology.

Quicken Loans moved its headquarters to downtown Detroit in 2010. Today, Quicken Loans and the Rock Family of Companies employ more than 19,000 full-time team members in Detroit's urban core. The company generates loan production from web centers located in Detroit, Cleveland and Phoenix and operates a centralized loan processing facility in Detroit. Quicken Loans ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction for primary mortgage origination by J.D. Power for 11 consecutive years, 2010 - 2020, and also ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction among all mortgage servicers seven consecutive years, 2014 - 2020.

Quicken Loans was once again named to FORTUNE magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" list in 2019 and has been included in the magazine's top 1/3rd of companies named to the list for the past 17 consecutive years. In addition, Essence Magazine named Quicken Loans "#1 Place to Work in the Country for African Americans."

For more information and company news visit QuickenLoans.com/press-room.

Contact: Strati Moustakeas StratiMoustakeas@rockcentraldetroit.com (313) 912-7351

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/los-angeles-rams-and-rocket-mortgage-kick-off-partnership-by-supporting-local-veterans-301172105.html

SOURCE Rocket Mortgage