Los Angeles Police Department Renews Contract With Axon; Becomes Largest TASER 7 Deployment

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced that the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) renewed their 5-year contract with Axon and purchased 5,260 TASER 7 energy weapons and 355 Axon Body 3 cameras. With this purchase, LAPD now deploys 7,355 Axon body cameras and 7,530 TASER 7 energy weapons making this the largest energy weapon deployment in the U.S.

"The TASER 7 and Axon Body 3 are great opportunities for our customers to truly harness the power of the Axon network in order to provide greater accountability and transparency," says Axon CEO and founder, Rick Smith. "We are thrilled to see agencies implement these advanced technology solutions within their departments as they continue to serve and protect their communities."

Significant orders for Axon's products were received from the following domestic agencies and represent only those agencies who granted permission to be named:

Fairfax County Police Department (VA): 726 Fleet 2 and Axon Interview cameras across 10 locations totaling 53 rooms

Suffolk County Police Department (NY): 2,100 TASER 7 energy weapons

San Jose Police Department (CA): 1,160 TASER 7 energy weapons

Police Department (CA): 1,160 TASER 7 energy weapons Tucson Police Department (AZ): 838 TASER 7 energy weapons and 905 Axon Body 3 cameras

