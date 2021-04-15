Los Angeles Latino Chamber Of Commerce Announces The Addition Of Three New Board Members

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Latino Chamber of Commerce announced today the addition of three new members to its board of directors. The Latino Chamber is the leading organization dedicated to organizing and uniting Latino business owners to grow and create positive economic impact. Its mission is to facilitate economic structures and policy initiatives that empower Latino business development and foster economic development across the Los Angeles region.

The three new members are Gina Zapanta-Alder, Esq, Loriann Serna and Diana Rodriguez and each brings an array of personal and professional experience that will add to the depth and wealth of talent and experience on the current board.

"We are honored and pleased these three new members will join us on the board bringing their extensive experience and expertise to helping provide direction, guidance and policy development for the staff of the Chamber," said Darrel Sauceda, Chair, Los Angeles Latino Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. "We are in a transition year and emerging from a pandemic that has been devastating for so many of our members, and we'll need all the help we can get in providing assistance and advice for our members to help them rebuild and rebound from a challenging year. I have full confidence these three new members will help us in that goal."

Gina Zapanta-Alder is a co-founder and attorney at ZapantaAlder Law, a workers' compensation law firm. In 2012, she founded the LA Center for Orthopedics, a concierge lien-based medical practice. In 2003, Gina received her bachelors degree from the University of Southern California ( USC) with a double major in psychology and international relations. She obtained her Juris Doctor in 2007 from Loyola Law School where she had a judicial externship with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Teresa Sanchez-Gordon. She passed the California Bar in 2009.

Loriann Serna is the Founder of Wife of the Party, an award-winning event design and management company. Wife of the Party, along with sister company HAPPEN, strive to produce uniquely creative celebrations and weddings that showcase a distinct flair all their own. The sought-after team has become known for creating memorable occasions for some of the biggest names in Hollywood, popular clothing lines, beauty brands, well-loved corporations, and favorite social-media influencers.

Diana Rodriguez brings 16 years of experience to her role as a lobbyist advocating in the areas of education, water, land use and local government issues, Diana Rodriguez recently joined Mercury LLC, a global, bipartisan public affairs strategy firm as Vice President. In her role she uses her experience in providing analysis on legislation that impacts municipalities, coalition building and resource identification to successfully realize major community development projects throughout Los Angeles City and County. She is a graduate of California State University Los Angeles with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice and a Juris Doctorate from University of West Los Angeles School of Law. Currently she is the Chair of Latinas Lead California and has held the position since 2016.

About the Los Angeles Latino Chamber of Commerce The Los Angeles Latino Chamber of Commerce (LALCC) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. We are the leading organization dedicated to organizing and uniting Latino business owners to grow and create positive economic impact. We accomplish this through procurement, technical assistance, strategic planning, advocacy, access to leaders, economic development, and business education.

