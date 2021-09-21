Los Angeles Based Startup Offering A New Approach To Employee Well-Being Through Artificial Intelligence And Psychology Announces Its SEED Round

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new employee wellness technology startup based in Los Angeles, Three Good, announces its SEED round of funding this week. The employee well-being platform leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) and traditional Psychology best practices to beat employee burnout. Notable pre-seed investors and partners include impact investor Pete De Mare and Guitar Hero founder Charles Huang and industry leaders from Cisco, Dell, Riot Games, and HTC.

The early-stage startup is raising $2.5 million to bolster the early traction the platform has secured since its launch in early spring 2020. While in BETA, the platform now has over 8,000 users consisting of employees across 30 businesses. In January 2021, Three Good was approved as a health and wellness application within the SLACK Marketplace and has garnered notable subscribers, including Milliman's Financial Risk Management Division, Bitso, and UC Berkeley's Suitcase Clinic.

Three Good is an enterprise SaaS platform designed to do one thing; reduce employee burnout. Burnout is an early-spectrum mental disorder caused by work. And it's a massive problem affecting businesses across the globe. A recent study published August 2021 by Visier reported that a staggering "89% of employees report experiencing burnout" over the past year, and "70% said they would leave their organization for one offering resources to reduce burnout." Three Good has designed an easy-to-deploy solution that utilizes AI and best practices in cognitive behavioral therapy to combat burnout and attrition. The platform affords employees access to clinician-approved content in a stigma-free environment while providing robust sentiment reporting and tools to help Human Resources departments identify ways to mitigate employee burnout. In addition, a point system readily engages users with rewards that boost engagement while fostering healthy habits to promote employee well-being.

Three Good is changing the way companies combat employee burnout. As a SaaS employee well-being benefits platform that leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI), Psychology, and ESG - Three Good helps organizations identify and mitigate early signs of employee stress, anxiety, and burnout. Three Good addresses the three most overlooked areas in employee wellness by providing direct and compounding value to organizations with insights and analytics designed to empower employees with the tools to promote better well-being while reducing burnout. As a proud member of 1% for the Planet, Three Good gives a generous 12% of all profits to fight to end the global water crisis. For more information about Three Good, visit threegood.com.

