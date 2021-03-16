Los Angeles Angels And New York Yankees Tap CLEARED4 As Stadiums Begin Reopening

The health technology platform has joined forces with the Angels and Yankees to address the challenges of the next phase of the pandemic & facilitate safe work environments for stadium staff

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelsea Health Solutions, a New York-based innovator in health technology solutions that created the CLEARED4 software platform, today announced its partnership with both the Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees to foster safety for employees and stadium staff during Covid-19 reopening. CLEARED4's HIPAA-compliant platform was developed in response to the enormous compliance, administration and financial burdens on organizations wanting to reopen and stay open.

CLEARED4 is a sophisticated software platform that, unlike its competitors, is an app-less technology, allowing integration into partner apps to facilitate Covid-19 symptom monitoring, testing accuracy and vaccine verification. Utilizing CLEARED4 indicates that organizations prioritize the health and safety of staff, visitors and ultimately fans as reopening progresses.

Dr. Soumi Eachempati, former Professor of Surgery and Public Health at Weill Cornell Medical College and the CEO/CMO of Chelsea Health Solutions, and Ashley John Heather, President/COO of Chelsea Health Solutions, created the platform. Dr. Eachempati volunteered as a Covid-19 ICU Physician at the height of the pandemic. Heather has more than 20 years of software, start-up and digital health experience, including two successful platform exits to public companies.

"Reopening public spaces with the highest regard for optimal public health has been the priority of CLEARED4 since the platform was created during the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020," said Dr. Eachempati. "These latest partnerships in major league baseball stadiums will utilize all the tremendous knowledge gained from the past year to maximize the health and safety for employees of these two great organizations during this important phase of societal reopening."

CLEARED4 is partnered with more than 100 businesses, schools, venues, travel brands and more to support partners' employees, students and customers during this delicate phase of the pandemic, including Legends Hospitality at AT&T Stadium, SoFi Stadium, and Circle Line in New York. The CLEARED4 solution has been designed to offer a long-term, flexible and modular approach to allow venues to control which safety steps to use as the pandemic compliance continues to evolve.

"Given the rapidly changing nature of the Covid-19 crisis, it was critical to implement a solution that can evolve over time with CDC and state guidance. Our goal is to ensure maximum safety for our staff and guests. We believe that the comprehensive and flexible solutions offered by CLEARED4 will provide our organization with immediate tangible benefits," said Doug Behar, New York Yankees Senior Vice President of Stadium Operations.

"As we begin to reopen our stadium we sought out the best technologies to help us do so in a safe and efficient manner. CLEARED4's platform offered us the greatest opportunity when it came to the choices we make on behalf of our employees to keep everyone safe and our reopening on track," said John Carpino, Los Angeles Angels President.

For more information visit CLEARED4.org.

About CLEARED4 CLEARED4 , is one of a suite of Covid-19 safety solutions from Chelsea Health Solutions, a New York State company that enables its clients and users to return to businesses, schools and stadiums across America. CLEARED4 is a patent-pending HIPAA-compliant platform that provides a higher level of safety where Covid-19 cases could occur and afflict other individuals. Pioneered from advanced technology, CLEARED4 includes advanced symptom monitoring, secure access control, automated contract tracing, Covid-19 testing and most recently, vaccination verification.

Chelsea Health Solutions launched the CLEARED4 platform in April 2020 with CLEARED4WORK, and more recently launched additional vertical specific solutions including CLEARED4CLASS, CLEARED4FANS, CLEARED4DINING and CLEARED4TRAVEL.

CLEARED4 offers a number of solutions that have already been adopted across 100+ organizations and venues including Madison Square Garden, Yankees Stadium, SoFI Stadium, AT&T Stadium, AAA, Sun Chemical, Middlesex Savings Bank, Suffolk County and Manhasset School District. CLEARED4 has over 750,000 unique users and issued millions of Covid-free health passes since launching in April 2020.

