BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lorient Capital Management, LLC ("Lorient") is pleased to announce the closing of multiple transactions and the final close of Lorient Healthcare Fund II ("Fund II") at its hard cap of $225 million. Fund II was oversubscribed.

In 2021, Lorient has closed on two new platform investments and one recapitalization, representing over $100 million in equity co-investment in addition to commitments from Fund II. Since closing on its first fund in 2018, Lorient has completed 7 new platform investments, over 30 tuck in acquisitions, and 5 exits/recapitalizations.

Lorient is a private investment firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Our distinctive approach blends our roots as entrepreneurs, operators, and investment professionals to build market-leading healthcare services and technology companies.

Contact: Emma Greene +17349047637 emma@lorientcap.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lorient-capital-announces-multiple-closings-301389462.html

SOURCE Lorient Capital