Lord Fairfax Community College Partners With Ancora Corporate Training For CDL Training Program

MIDDLETOWN, Va., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lord Fairfax Community College (LFCC), a comprehensive, multi-campus public institution of higher education in northwestern Virginia, has chosen Ancora Corporate Training (Ancora) to manage its commercial driver's license (CDL) program. LFCC is the first of five community colleges in the Virginia Community College System (VCCS) to launch CDL with Ancora Corporate Training in the month of July as its training vendor.

VCCS selected Ancora during a competitive bidding process designed to identify the most qualified vendors to provide expert CDL training for its member schools. Citing Ancora's ability to meet its stated requirements, program standards, and expectations, VCCS awarded a contract to Ancora in early 2021. LFCC's first 160-hour CDL class began July 11 th and will run every four weeks with a weekend class as well.

"We are thrilled to continue to offer CDL training to our students and the communities we serve," said Bill Pence, the Workforce Solutions Director of Operations and Registration. "Ancora Corporate Training's professionalism and responsiveness have made the implementation process almost seamless. There are more truck driver jobs than there are drivers right now, and having a CDL-A means our students can step immediately into an in-demand field that offers exceptional flexibility and benefits."

"Ancora Corporate Training has been a delight to work with," added Jeanian Clark, LFCC's Vice President of Workforce Solutions and Continuing Education. "We were transitioning from another model to Ancora, and the process couldn't have been smoother. From the beginning, Ancora was with us every step of the way, and even beat their targeted start date by a full two weeks. They have been professional, friendly, and exceeded our expectations in nearly every fashion."

There is a nationwide shortage of truck drivers, which is having a significant impact on supply chains everywhere while companies scramble to maintain their driver workforce. According to Indeed.com, an estimated 3,000 full-time, entry-level jobs are available in the Commonwealth alone, and the average starting salary for a Virginia CDL driver is above $63,000. VCCS recognized that this shortage presented an opportunity for Virginians to start a program that leads to an in-demand, well-paying career in as little as four weeks.

Based in Arlington, Texas, Ancora Corporate Training is quickly becoming a dominant player in the corporate training marketplace. Since January 2019, Ancora has partnered with community colleges, government agencies, and Fortune 100 corporations to provide training to thousands of individuals.

ABOUT LORD FAIRFAX COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Founded in 1970, Lord Fairfax Community College is a multi-campus public institution of higher education. With four locations — Middletown, Warrenton, Luray- Page County and most recently, Vint Hill— the College serves eight localities in the Shenandoah Valley and northern Piedmont regions. The localities are the counties of Clarke, Fauquier, Frederick, Page, Rappahannock, Shenandoah and Warren and the city of Winchester. LFCC offers more than 75 associate degree and certificate programs in a wide variety of disciplines, in addition to providing access to bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree programs offered on site by a four-year institution. LFCC also serves the business community by offering workforce preparation programs for employees and employers. LFCC serves more than 9,000 unduplicated credit students and more than 11,000 individuals in professional development and business and industry courses annually.

www.lfcc.edu

ABOUT ANCORA CORPORATE TRAINING

Ancora Corporate Training is a division of Ancora Education, a Texas-based group of private, post-secondary schools in convenient locations throughout Arizona, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. Ancora Education owned brands specialize in allied health, wellness, nursing, IT, business and management, CDL truck driving, professional trades, security, skilled trades, and art and design. Ancora brands include Ancora Corporate Training, Arizona Automotive Institute (AAI), Berks Technical Institute (BTI), Edge Tech Academy, McCann School of Business & Technology, Miller-Motte College (MMC), Platt College, South Texas Vocational Technical Institute (STVT), and The Creative Circus.

www.ancoracorporatetraining.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lord-fairfax-community-college-partners-with-ancora-corporate-training-for-cdl-training-program-301335413.html

SOURCE Ancora Corporate Training