Loop Insights Inc.'s (TSX.V: MTRX) (OTCQB: RACMF) Venue-Tracing Solution Key To Bubble Success

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio - Loop Insights Inc. (TSX.V: MTRX) (OTCQB: RACMF) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, "Loop Insights Achieves World Recognition After First-Ever Fully Integrated COVID-19 Testing, Tracing, Fan-Engagement Solution for NCAA."

The NCAA has conclusive evidence that a bubble is effective after recently turning to Loop Insights Inc. (TSX.V: MTRX) (OTCQB: RACMF) and its turnkey venue-tracing solution. The organization executed not one but two bubbles to safeguard all involved in basketball games held during 10 days in Nevada (#VegasBubble) and Florida (#BeachBubble).

The Loop system, consisting of all the requisite hardware, software, rapid mobile testing and integrated lab results, simply requires users to register and receive a wallet pass on their mobile phones and then tap in at supplied contactless devices, with location-based beacons, GPS and Internet of Things (IoT) technology taking it from there. The system is infinitely scalable and has demonstrated high adoption rates compared to other apps because it doesn't require users to use any additional hardware or software. The system utilizes a user's mobile wallet, which is already integrated into their mobile device. Loop uses this same near-field communication (NFC) technology backed by Apple and Google.

Loop Insights is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things ("IoT") technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence ("AI") automated marketing, contact tracing and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. RACMF's ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure and customize campaigns according to each vertical creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality and retail industries in Canada, the United States, the U.K., Latin America, Australia, Japan and Indonesia. Loop's products and services are backed by Amazon's Partner Network and sold through the TELUS IoT Marketplace. For more information about the company, please visit www.LoopInsights.ai .

