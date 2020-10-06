Looking To Upgrade Your Travel Insurance? Try CancelMyTrip

Where travelers go for cancel for any reason coverage during COVID-19

"Cancel for any reason coverage offers the most flexibility"

Here's the thing. During the COVID-19 pandemic, travelers want travel insurance plans that provide maximum flexibility — and want them in a jiffy.

Well, CancelMyTrip makes it happen.

The easy-to-use CancelMyTrip site vows to only sell a plan which gives travelers the option to add on cancel for any reason coverage, if eligible*. Plus, it's created by the experts from the first-and-largest travel insurance comparison site, InsureMyTrip.

In today's world, CancelMyTrip solves the problem faced by travelers who are simply overwhelmed with the complexities of travel insurance and just want to buy outstanding cancellation protection — for the most bang for the buck:

Problem: Travelers are overwhelmed searching for travel insurance online.

Making matters worse, traditional travel insurance does not offer cancellation coverage for fear of travel, whether related to COVID-19 or not.

These travelers may prefer a plan with the cancel for any reason benefit — but aren't sure how to find this option, or know how much these plans may cost.

Solution: CancelMyTrip guarantees that any plan sold online will enable eligible* travelers to add-on the highly desirable but hard-to-find cancel for any reason coverage aka CFAR.

Plan will also include traditional benefits, like standard trip cancellation and emergency medical.

The site also explains why travelers may want to consider this type of travel insurance in the first place, how it exactly works, and whether or not they qualify.

Other features:

Simple language. Yes, insurance jargon is complicated. This website cuts through the clutter with easy explanations of coverage.

Hassle-free quotes. Always free.

Hand-picked travel insurance plan. We did the research to find the best plan, so you don't have to.

Access to claims advocates. If you do end up filing a claim, our advocates can walk you through the process.

Travelers seeking travel insurance plans with the cancel for any reason upgrade can now visit CancelMyTrip.com and request a free quote.

Cancel For Any Reason Considerations

*Here's some other important considerations when considering cancel for any reason coverage:

Yes, you'll pay more when you add this benefit to a plan. Adding cancel for any reason to a plan will increase the price.

You still must file a claim. Any time reimbursement is requested from a travel insurance company, paperwork must be filed.

Procrastinators will miss out. That's because travelers must purchase this coverage within 21 days of making an initial trip payment or deposit.

No last minute cancellations. The trip must be canceled no less than two days prior to departure.

You must elect to "add on" this optional coverage. Think of it as an upgrade to a standard comprehensive travel insurance plan.

Entire trip must be insured. That means the traveler must add up all prepaid, non-refundable trip expenses and provide an accurate trip cost.

Don't expect all your money back. Reimbursement is usually up to 75 percent of the entire prepaid, non-refundable trip cost. The exact reimbursement percentage depends on the plan purchased.

Not available in all states.

Bottom line:Travel insurance plans with the optional "cancel for any reason" coverage offers the most flexibility for travelers who may want to cancel a trip due to COVID-19. This will also likely be in high demand as travelers head into the holiday travel season.

Standard comprehensive policies will not cover COVID-19 related cancellations due to fear of travel or any government-ordered border shutdowns.

