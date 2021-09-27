Looking For Answers To Pet Health Concerns, Day Or Night? Nationwide® Can Help

vethelpline® by Nationwide gives pet owners access to advice from veterinary experts any time

BREA, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet parents have a new and convenient way to get personalized, expert advice on pet health questions or medical concerns, thanks to Nationwide.

The nation's largest pet insurer, protecting more than 1 million pets, is launching vethelpline by Nationwide, a standalone subscription service that offers live, 24/7 access to advice from veterinary experts through any mobile device.

vet helpline by Nationwide offers subscribers:

Access to experienced veterinary experts at any time of day or night to answer general questions or identify urgent care needs through in-app chats and phone consultations

In-app photo sharing and click-t0-call capabilities to assist with discussing the pet's issue with vet helpline staff

staff A catalog of articles related to the most popular topics sought by pet owners, including health and safety tips for dogs and cats

In addition to providing guidance on a pet's general health, behavior, and wellbeing, vet helpline staff can address urgent toxicology, emergency, and critical care concerns. Although vet helpline experts will not diagnose or prescribe medication, a call or chat can help both pet parents and veterinary teams by:

Providing guidance on when a perceived pet problem is nothing to worry about

Offering suggestions on home-based care that treats the issue or helps the pet until a veterinarian can be seen

Helping to sort pet health issues into "emergency," "next-day" or "wait a while" veterinary visits

Keeping lines of communication with the family veterinary practice clear by answering routine pet-care questions

" vet helpline's standalone service is the latest example of Nationwide's efforts to democratize pet health care and help all pet families experience better lives together," said Nationwide Chief Pet Officer Heidi Sirota. "Pet families have different needs, budgets and preferences around managing their animal's care and we're excited to offer a telehealth service that makes live, expert pet health advice very accessible."

vet helpline by Nationwide is offered in subscriptions of six-month, three-month, and monthly packages of unlimited interactions. Packages start at less than $10/month and one plan covers up to 10 pets in a single household.

Nationwide pet insurance members currently have vet helpline as a benefit included in their insurance coverage and will continue to receive complimentary access to the recently enhanced service now widely available to the general public as a standalone subscription.

To learn more or to subscribe, visit petinsurance.com/vethelplineapp and download the mobile app.

For information about Nationwide's full range of pet insurance plans, visit petinsurance.com.

About Nationwide pet insuranceWith more than one million insured pets, Nationwide is the first and largest provider of pet health insurance in the United States. Nationwide pet health insurance plans cover dogs, cats, birds and exotic pets for multiple medical problems and conditions relating to accidents, illnesses and injuries. Medical plans are available in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Products underwritten by Veterinary Pet Insurance Company (CA), Columbus, OH; National Casualty Company (all other states), Columbus, OH. Agency of Record: DVM Insurance Agency. All are subsidiaries of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. Pet owners can find Nationwide pet insurance on Facebook or follow on Twitter . For more information about Nationwide pet insurance, call 800- USA-PETS (800-872-7387) or visit petinsurance.com .

About NationwideNationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

