Longtime Dallas Advertising Pros Launch New Agency Dubbed Baker & Bonner Creative Emporium

DALLAS, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 50 combined years of experience producing award-winning creative for the nation's leading brands, longtime advertising Executive Creative Directors Rob Baker and Jimmy Bonner, today announced the launch of Baker & Bonner Creative Emporium, a multi-disciplined, flexible boutique branding agency in Dallas ( https://www.bakerbonner.com ). Baker and Bonner will both serve as Chief Creative Officers, and their Creative Emporium will offer a wide array of services to clients including branding, design, strategy, consulting, identity, content, social, experiential, website design and public relations.

Baker & Bonner Creative Emporium's mission is to create iconic, original work for people, brands and production companies. The agency's clients include one of rock and roll's most prolific photographers, Danny Clinch and his Transparent Clinch Gallery, London-based Jan Erika Design, Oyster Fine Bamboo Fly Rods, Dallas-based Peacock Alley and R&D Brewing in North Carolina.

"We've always talked about starting our own place," said Bonner. "Given everything going on in the world today, now is the perfect time to launch our creative-driven agency and offer clients financially accessible top-shelf creative services that deliver results."

Baker & Bonner have award-winning experience working on some of the most recognized brands in the country. Prior to Baker & Bonner Creative Emporium, they were creative partners and group heads at The Richards Group for more than 17 years and together led some of Richards' most high-profile and awarded work for clients including Ram Trucks, The Home Depot, PGA Tour Superstore, Spalding, GoRVing, Biltmore, Sea Island, Bridgestone and Firestone. Their 2013 Super Bowl "So God Made a Farmer" commercial for Ram Trucks is one of the best-liked and powerful Super Bowl commercials of all time.

"Our approach is to be an irreplaceable creative source for emerging and established brands, production houses and entertainment companies. We thrive on coming up with big ideas and executing them with all the craft and wisdom we know how to provide," said Baker.

