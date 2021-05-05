The nation's housing shortage, pandemic and uncertain economy makes for an interesting backdrop. Watch her attempt to defy the odds by creating Spokane's FIRST SMART, SOLAR CONDO SANCTUARIES in Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Stanton, a longtime Spokane area social worker and realtor, has worked in real estate the last 13 years, but in 2020 decided to leave the nonprofit world behind her and do real estate full time. She bought her first fix and flip project: a 25 year nuisance property in Spokane Washington.

Follow her journey, frustrations and revelry each week as she attempts to convert a 3000+sq ft home on Spokane's South Hill during a pandemic. She enlists friends and family while concocting cocktails, doing tipsy field trips (with a driver of course!) all while attempting to turn a profit in these unsettling times.

Taking a page from the HGTV playbook, she's betting it all on this flip, while trying to manage a team of realtors under her, supervise her rental properties & monitor building supply costs.

Stanton has eight episodes slated, and the first episode was released yesterday, May 3, 2021 at: https://youtu.be/qXlJ3kjwovc.

The nation's housing shortage, pandemic and uncertain economy makes for an interesting backdrop.

Watch her attempt to defy the odds by creating Spokane's FIRST SMART, SOLAR CONDO SANCTUARIES in Spokane.

STANTON ENTERPRISES LLC is a Woman-owned, Spokane based real estate consortium that specializes in affordable solar luxury housing in the Spokane metro area.

CONTACT Mary Stanton Stanton Ent. LLC509-710-8200

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/long-time-spokane-social-worker-leaves-nonprofit-world--bets-all-on-her-first-flip--docu-series-booze--hammer-301284093.html

SOURCE STANTON ENTERPRISES LLC