Long Point Capital Announces Partnership With MNS

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Point Capital is pleased to announce it has acquired an interest in the privately held firm, MNS Engineers, Inc. Headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, MNS is a multi-service infrastructure consulting firm offering construction management, civil engineering, and surveying services throughout California. The transaction closed in August and represents a substantial investment by both firms to accelerate MNS' growth within California and other geographies nationally.

MNS' organic and M&A based growth strategy has proven successful, more than doubling corporate revenue since 2016. "We had already successfully acquired S&C Engineers in 2018. We knew that to remain competitive in the market space, we needed to continue to grow and diversify our service offerings," said MNS President & CEO, Jim Salvito. "Our partnership with Long Point provides us with a platform for meaningful growth and expansion while maintaining our firm culture and legacy."

The MNS legacy dates back well over 100 years and has long been the cornerstone of the Central Coast community. With nearly 200 professionals located in nine (9) offices throughout California, the firm has provided services to the transportation, water resources, government services, and federal markets for nearly 60 years. "Our strategic partnership with Long Point will allow MNS to continue to build upon our history and collective expertise, deepening our resources and specialties through acquisition," said Miranda Patton, Vice President Business Development at MNS.

Ira Starr, Long Point Founding Partner commented, "MNS was an ideal match given our prior experience in growing similarly sized architectural / engineering firms. We look forward to working with MNS' management team, combining our capital and operational expertise, to accelerate growth and drive financial performance."

Add-On Acquisition CriteriaMNS is actively looking to acquire construction management and/or engineering firms focused on transportation and water infrastructure with EBITDA of at least $1 million. Please reach out with any acquisition ideas to Ira Starr at Istarr@LPCFund.com, Norm Scherr at NScherr@LPCFund.com or Niall Garrahan at NGarrahan@LPCFund.com

About MNSMNS Engineers, Inc., is a multi-service infrastructure consulting firm, specializing in construction management, civil engineering, and land surveying services. Incorporated in 1962 and headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, MNS serves the transportation, water resources, government services and federal markets.

About Long Point CapitalLong Point Capital, with offices in New York and Michigan, seeks to partner with and invest in leading founder, family, and management-owned businesses operating in defensible niches with stable demand, highly capable management teams and strong growth prospects. Long Point focuses on professional services companies and opportunistically niche manufacturing and distribution companies, typically with $5 million to $30 million in EBITDA. For more information please visit our website at www.longpointcapital.com.

