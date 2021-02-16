Long John Silver's Celebrates A Lenten Season Of Savory Shrimp & Savings

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lenten season is here, and Long John Silver's is serving up great deals on high quality seafood at prices that won't break the treasure chest. As the seafood specialist, Long John Silver's knows shrimpin' ain't easy, but we want to make it easier than ever to enjoy great tasting shrimp like our juicy grilled shrimp, hand-battered fried shrimp, or crispy and crunchy popcorn shrimp. Try your favorite or treat your tastebuds and try them all; because now is not the time to scrimp on shrimp!

Weigh anchor and set sail with Long John Silver's from Monday, February 15, through Easter Sunday, April 4, for a treasure of tasty deals:

Reel in value and variety with our $5.99 Fish & Shrimp Combo , that includes one piece of hand-battered, wild-caught Alaska Pollock, three-piece shrimp, one side, two hushpuppies and a drink.

with our , that includes one piece of hand-battered, wild-caught Alaska Pollock, three-piece shrimp, one side, two hushpuppies and a drink. Get your shrimp-on with our $10 Sea-Shares featuring your choice of 15 grilled shrimp, 15 batter-dipped shrimp, or a shareable serving of crispy breaded popcorn shrimp; or dive into nine hand-battered chicken tenders or six-piece hand-battered, wild-caught Alaska Pollock to share with your mates.

featuring your choice of 15 grilled shrimp, 15 batter-dipped shrimp, or a shareable serving of crispy breaded popcorn shrimp; or dive into nine hand-battered chicken tenders or six-piece hand-battered, wild-caught Alaska Pollock to share with your mates. Satisfy your whole crew with our Family Feast; start with 12 batter-dipped shrimp as an appetizer, then mix and match eight pieces of hand-battered fish or chicken, and pair it all two family-size sides and eight hushpuppies.

with our start with 12 batter-dipped shrimp as an appetizer, then mix and match eight pieces of hand-battered fish or chicken, and pair it all two family-size sides and eight hushpuppies. No need to leave the house! Long John Silver's will be available for online and mobile ordering at LongJohnSilvers.com for FREE delivery or pick-up in select markets for a limited time only (delivery exclusions apply, see website for details). Nationwide, menus are available online for delivery through the following services: DoorDash, UberEATS, Postmates and GrubHub.

"Long John Silver's specializes in bringing our guests a swell of fresh seafood options 365 days a year," said Stephanie Mattingly chief marketing officer of Long John Silver's. "And while we love our fish sandwiches, we're excited to kick off our Lenten season with promotions that provide an opportunity for guests to experience menu options they won't find anywhere else."

About Long John Silver's

Long John Silver's was founded in 1969 and has grown into the nation's largest quick-service seafood chain. With nearly 700 restaurants nationwide and delivery available from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver's continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. On the heels of its 50th anniversary, Long John Silver's is setting sail on an exciting voyage - refining well-loved seafood favorites, creating new menu items including grilled options, and focusing on the guest experience. The company has been voted the "Best Place to Work" four years in a row and is led by a strong management team with deep experience in the quick-service restaurant industry. Learn more at www.ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/long-john-silvers-celebrates-a-lenten-season-of-savory-shrimp--savings-301229054.html

SOURCE Long John Silver's