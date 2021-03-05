Long Island University Wins Four Awards For Best University, President, Athletic Program And Theatre Arts Center

BROOKVILLE, N.Y., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Island University, a nationally ranked university, has won four top honors in the Bethpage Best of Long Island 2021 contest. LIU won for Best College or University, Best College President, Best College Sports Program and Best Theatre Arts Center.

2020 marked the 15 th annual Best of Long Island contest which is a roadmap to the best, top-notch businesses, services, entertainment, education and dining in Nassau and Suffolk counties chosen by the community. This year, over one million votes were cast.

Long Island University won the overall prize for Best College or University on Long Island. LIU continues to launch forward-thinking programs that are shaping the future of higher education. The College of Veterinary Medicine, one of only four veterinary schools in the Northeast and only 33 in the nation, enrolled its first class and received a record number of applications for its second class. The College of Veterinary Medicine joins Cornell, Tufts and University of Pennsylvania in the Northeast. LIU also launched the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment, The Roosevelt School and the Polk School of Communications, all with inaugural classes beginning Fall 2021.

"We are honored to be recognized by our community for providing a top-tiered educational experience, and grateful for everyone who shares our vision and voted for LIU as the 'Best of Long Island,'" said Long Island University President Kimberly R. Cline.

Long Island University President Dr. Kimberly R. Cline was named Best College President. Dr. Cline became the 10 th president of Long Island University in July 2013. Throughout her tenure, she has led the school through a transformation that has emphasized experiential learning, and research initiatives led by scientists ranked among the top 2% in the world by Stanford University. Under Dr. Cline's leadership, the University's endowment has more than tripled since 2013, and the University now provides more endowed and restricted scholarships to students than at any time in the school's history.

Long Island University also won for Best College Sports Program. The LIU Sharks have 32 athletic teams competing at the NCAA Division I level. LIU has produced 23 national championships, 247 conference championships, 377 All-American athletes, and 80 professional draft picks. Most recently, the women's ice hockey team added to the legacy by winning back-to-back New England Women's Hockey Association Conference championships in 2020 and 2021, the team's first two years in existence.

Long Island University's Tilles Center was named Best Theatre Arts Center. It is Long Island's premier concert hall. For almost 40 years, Tilles Center has been host to more than 70 performances each season by world-renowned artists in music, theater and dance. Tilles Center was the first to bring the New York Philharmonic to Long Island and Bruce Springsteen's legendary "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town" was recorded onsite.

About Long Island University

Long Island University, founded in 1926, continues to redefine higher education, providing high quality academic instruction by world-class faculty. Recognized by Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning and by the Brookings Institution for its "value added" to student outcomes, LIU offers over 250 degree programs, with a network of 270,000 alumni that includes industry leaders and entrepreneurs across the globe. Visit liu.edu for more information.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/long-island-university-wins-four-awards-for-best-university-president-athletic-program-and-theatre-arts-center-301241554.html

SOURCE Long Island University