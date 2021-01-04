Long Island University Marks 15 Consecutive Years As A Princeton Review Best Business School

BROOKVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Island University ( LIU) is one of the nation's most outstanding business schools, according to The Princeton Review ®. LIU was selected as a "Best Business School" for the 15 th consecutive year.

"We are proud that The Princeton Review named LIU as a 'Best Business School' for the 15 th consecutive year, recognizing our successful tradition of educating top business leaders," said LIU President Kimberly R. Cline.

The LIU School of Business is led by Dean Ray Pullaro, whose professional background includes accomplishments at the highest levels of Wall Street and corporate finance. Dean Pullaro served as managing director of the Blackstone Group, leading their alternative asset $32 billion portfolio.

Long Island University is well-known for graduating high-achieving business leaders. Alumni include Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates; Howard Lorber, president and CEO of Vector Group Ltd; John Kanas, senior advisor to Carlyle and vice chairman of Carlyle Global Financial Services Partners; Jorge Perez, chairman and CEO of The Related Group; Gary Winnick, chairman and CEO of Winnick & Company; Al Kahn, marketer of Pokemon, Nintendo, Cabbage Patch Kids & Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles; Steve Bandrowczak, president and CEO of Xerox; John Utendahl, executive vice chairman of investment banking for Bank of America Merrill Lynch; Sarabeth Levine, founder and owner of Sarabeth's restaurants; Beth Shaw, founder of YogaFit; Rob Arning, chairman of KPMG Foundation (Ret.); George Sherman, founder and president of Cypress Group LLC; James Flanagan, vice chairman of PricewaterhouseCoopers; Thomas Buonaiuto, president of Empire National Bank; David Kline, executive vice president of News Corp; and Marilyn Nagel, co-founder of RISEQUITY.

" LIU is proud of our elite business school," said Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Edward Weis, who served Merrill Lynch as managing director in investment banking. " LIU is among only 5% of business schools globally that are accredited by AACSB. Our business and accounting programs are nationally recognized for their top teaching, research and job placement for students."

The Princeton Review specifically ranks Master of Business Administration programs. Comments from LIU students that The Princeton Review surveyed and sourced in the profile include: "You learn something new every day;" and the MBA program "makes you become more creative and competitive. I can see the big difference between my friends in other colleges. I feel gifted for being educated in this school."

About Long Island University Long Island University, founded in 1926, continues to redefine higher education, providing high quality academic instruction by world-class faculty. Recognized by Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning and by the Brookings Institution for its "value added" to student outcomes, LIU offers over 250 degree programs, with a network of 270,000 alumni that includes industry leaders and entrepreneurs across the globe. Visit liu.edu for more information.

