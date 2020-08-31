Long Island Bagel Café Announces First Franchise Location In Greater Westchester Region

SCARSDALE, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Having achieved success via eight locations across Long Island over the past 20 years, the Long Island Bagel Café (LIBC) is proud to announce the opening of its first franchise location in Scarsdale, New York. Under the leadership of franchise owner Michael Stern, LIBC is excited to bring its delicious, best-selling signature items to the Greater Westchester area while providing exceptional service in a new, modernized setting.

The Scarsdale location opened its doors on August 18, and it marks an important step forward for LIBC in its expansion throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. In a move coordinated by Mr. Stern, as well as LIBC co-founders Randy Narod and Joe Anzalone, the LIBC location in Scarsdale offers authentic, hand-rolled bagels, which are baked fresh on-site 365 days a year. The location sports a multifaceted menu specializing in breakfast and lunch options, pastries and baked goods, salads, sandwiches, wraps and panini, among other items. Further, LIBC offers catering services for any size occasion, including corporate or private affairs, school functions or sporting events.

Boasting a new logo, corporate branding and an updated website, the LIBC in Scarsdale combines quality products, a service-minded staff and an exemplary location to stand out in the fast casual restaurant space within the region. Located at 365 Central Park Avenue, the LIBC in Scarsdale is the first of three new franchise locations under Mr. Stern's ownership, with an additional store under construction in Eastchester, New York, and a third location to open in the near future.

A longtime associate of LIBC, Mr. Stern's experience in food service was limited prior to this venture. He was introduced to Mr. Narod by a mutual friend, and was initially hired to fill a counter position. His dedication and hard work paid off, propelling him to a managerial position soon thereafter. Upon learning of LIBC's franchising opportunities, Mr. Stern spearheaded the expansion into the Westchester market.

"Opening an LIBC franchise was a no-brainer," said Mr. Stern adding, "Once I learned the ins-and-outs of the business and experienced the hands-on support of the entire team firsthand, I realized that this was the smartest decision I could have made. At only 30 years old, I am now the owner and operator of my own business, and my career path is set with LIBC, and that offers financial security." Notably, the average LIBC unit averages in excess of $2.1 million in revenue annually.

LIBC aims to ensure customer satisfaction at the Scarsdale location with on-site training and management support, a training module encapsulating all of the restaurant's acclaimed recipes, and assistance from key LIBC team members to oversee operations in its first weeks. LIBC also adheres to current regulations and mandates to keep its customers, employees and community as healthy and safe as possible. For hours, location information, deals and the full menu, please visit https://libc.com/locations/scarsdale/.

Reinvigorating markets around Long Island since 2001, LIBC remains committed to creating additional franchise locations throughout the Northeastern United States. Equipped with a top-tier real estate division seeking prime business locations, a reputable construction and design company, a franchise quality assurance team, and a proven track record, LIBC plans to bring the flavors of Long Island to diverse communities while laying the foundation for potential restauranteurs to discover their own success. For those interested in opening their own franchise and joining LIBC, please visit https://libcfranchise.com/ or contact Stuart Levenberg at franchise@libc.com.

SOURCE Marquis Who's Who