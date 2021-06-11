Long & Foster Agents Rank Among Top In The Nation

CHANTILLY, Va., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Congratulations to the Long & Foster Real Estate sales associates and teams honored as the best in the nation, according the latest REAL Trends' The Thousand list. The industry news organization recognizes the country's highest producing teams and individual agents by sales volume and transaction sides in its annual list, which was published June 11 in a special advertising section of The Wall Street Journal.

"These top-ranking real estate professionals are a reflection of our entire team of experts, and we offer each and every one of them our congratulations for their accomplishments and for helping to make Long & Foster the leader in the Mid-Atlantic and the nation's No. 1 real estate company,*" said Gary Scott, president of Long & Foster Real Estate. "Our agents continue to excel in this competitive real estate environment, thanks to their motivation and drive, as well as the industry-leading suite of tools and technology and the unparalleled support that comes from a full-service brokerage."

Larry "Boomer" Foster, president of Long & Foster Real Estate, echoed Scott's comments. "Long & Foster's sales agents don't just help their clients buy and sell homes, they are dedicated to guiding their clients on their journeys home," Foster said. "Rankings on REAL Trends' The Thousand reflect the high standards and quality service our agents continually provide home buyers and sellers."

Top 250 Real Estate Teams by Team Size

Mega Teams:

The Art Herling Team of Blue Bell, Pennsylvania

No. 47 by Volume



No. 54 by Transction Sides

Debbie Dogrul Associates of Fairfax, Virginia

No. 52 by Volume

Large Teams:

Medium Teams:

The Leslie Kopp Group of Bethany Beach, Delaware

No. 12 by Volume



The Yeatman Group of Midlothian, Virginia

No. 17 by Volume

No. 2 by Tranaction Sides

The Banner Team of Bethesda, Maryland

No. 60 by Volume

Top 250 Individual Real Estate Agents

Meghan O. Clarkson of Chincoteague Island, Virginia

No. 63 by Transaction Sides

Charity Cox of Staunton, Virginia

No. 98 by Transaction Sides

Darin Greear of Blacksburg, Virginia

No. 109 by Transaction Sides

REAL Trends compiles rankings for the Top Thousand based on applications submitted from hundreds of sales professionals and brokerages from throughout the United States. An independent third party verifies submissions for accuracy and whether an applicant is an individual or on a team. Long & Foster teams and individual agents have been recognized on the REAL Trends list for more than a dozen years.

