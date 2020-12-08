Lone Wolf Acquires W R Studios, Makers Of Cloud CMA, To Create Unprecedented Technology Suite For Real Estate Agents And Brokers

Acquisition will bolster the digital experience for buyers and sellers and keep agents and brokers at the center of the transaction CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, Dec.

Acquisition will bolster the digital experience for buyers and sellers and keep agents and brokers at the center of the transaction

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf") is thrilled to announce that it has completed the acquisition of W+R Studios, a top provider of digital technology for real estate agents. The acquisition will add W+R Studios' suite of solutions, including its competitive market analysis tool, Cloud CMA, to Lone Wolf's Agent, Broker, and Association Cloud suites. With these expanded technology suites, Lone Wolf will further its mission to help real estate agents and brokers across North America provide a complete—and completely digital—experience for their buyers and sellers and reinforce their critical role in a rapidly evolving industry.

Lone Wolf further its mission to help real estate agents and brokers across North America

"This is an important time in the evolution of the real estate industry," said Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf. "The pandemic has forced the industry to re-evaluate how it serves consumers and has driven the accelerated adoption of technology. It's now more important than ever for agents to provide a superior digital experience to their clients and for brokers to give them the tools they need to do so. That's why we're so excited to add W+R Studios to the Lone Wolf family. Together, we'll form an unprecedented suite of digital technology for the real estate industry and ensure that agents—as well as their brokerages, MLSs, and associations—remain the cornerstone of all real estate transactions in North America."

W+R Studios provides solutions to over 500,000 licensed users across the U.S., a diverse group that includes brokers, boards, MLSs, and individual real estate agents. The company's award-winning suite, which includes Cloud CMA, Cloud Streams, Cloud MLX, and Cloud Attract, is purpose-built to help real estate agents be more efficient, win more business, inform buyers about new listings, and connect customers with agents within the area.

"We chose Lone Wolf because they matched our vision of helping agents and brokers succeed by keeping them in the center of the transaction," said Greg Robertson, co-founder of W+R Studios. "Lone Wolf has been a leader in the idea of giving their customers more choices by making sure all software works well together."

Lone Wolf provides industry-leading solutions for forms, transaction management, eSignature, back office and accounting, and business insights. The company's transaction solutions, Transactions (zipForm Edition) and Transactions (TransactionDesk Edition), power the national transaction member benefits in the U.S. and Canada, respectively, and combine to reach over 1.5 million agents across the continent.

"As part of a larger team with additional resources, we will be able to bring our overall vision to simplify the lives of agents, who, now more than ever, need the right tools as they begin to compete with a myriad of new business models," said Dan Woolley, co-founder of W+R Studios.

In its first steps following the acquisition, Lone Wolf will make Cloud CMA available through Transactions and Lone Wolf Marketplace, a curated library of integrated tools, services, and solutions that encompass the entire buyer and seller journey, in the Agent Cloud, Broker Cloud, and Association Cloud suites.

"We are incredibly excited about the completion of this deal," said Matt Keenan, Chief Revenue Officer at Lone Wolf. "With this acquisition, we have expanded our ability to offer agents and brokers the market's leading suite of digital technology, one that is tightly integrated with MLSs and associations across North America and leverages the solutions they're already using today. Cloud CMA is such a great addition, as it easily transforms traditional MLS data into beautiful listing presentations and gives agents an essential tool to engage, inform, and amaze their buyers and sellers."

Media Contact:

Nick Gaede | Industry Relations E: ngaede@lwolf.com

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.4 million real estate professionals across Canada and the U.S. With cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, MLSs and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools needed to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits—from transactions to back office, insights, and more, all in one place. Lone Wolf's head offices are in Cambridge, Ontario and Dallas, Texas.

About W+R Studios

Founded in 2008, W+R Studios is a web software company located in Huntington Beach, California. The company focuses on creating the next generation of web-based software solutions for the real estate industry. By providing a "less is more" approach to software design, elegant user interfaces, and using the latest in agile programming, W+R Studios' software applications are at the same time powerful, yet accessible to everyone. Co-founders Dan Woolley and Greg Robertson have over 28 years of experience each developing and marketing real estate software solutions.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lone-wolf-acquires-wr-studios-makers-of-cloud-cma-to-create-unprecedented-technology-suite-for-real-estate-agents-and-brokers-301188533.html

SOURCE Lone Wolf Technologies