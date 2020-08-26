Lomax & Wood Deploys Mobile App For Customers To Order Bespoke Windows And Doors

Essex-based timber window specialist Lomax & Wood is the first company in its industry to roll out a mobile phone app. It is allowing customers to get a direct quote for windows and doors that need renewing.

BRENTWOOD, England, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lomax & Wood specialises in the supply and installation of bespoke timber doors and windows. The Brentwood-based business works with clients across the length and breadth of the UK. The company recently launched a revolutionary mobile phone app for iOS and Android. This allows customers to send in precise details of their windows and doors while maintaining social distancing.

The Lomax & Wood mobile app can be downloaded onto a customer's phone from Google Play or the App Store. Once installed, the user can take photographs, add dimensions, provide descriptions, and create a complete window and door schedule. This means Lomax & Wood can provide a detailed quotation without the need to visit the customer's home or for the customer to go into the showroom.

Managing Director Chris Wood explained that the development of the app as part of Lomax & Wood's ongoing strategy of finding new ways to improve the customer experience. The app means that customers can receive a quote without any transfer risk of Covid-19. Beyond that, however, it brings additional benefits in terms of convenience and flexibility. Customers do not have to arrange an appointment or wait for a representative to visit. They can prepare the information needed in their own time and on their terms.

As well as providing an enquiry form for quotes, along with step-by-step instructions, the Lomax & Wood app contains extra features. These include useful "how-to" videos, a selection of case studies and a direct call facility.

Lomax & Wood is believed to be the first company in the timber windows and doors industry to develop and deploy this kind of mobile app for its customers.

While eager to embrace technological innovation, Lomax & Wood remains committed to traditional, bespoke workmanship. All timber windows and doors produced by the company are made as bespoke orders to the highest standards. Mr Wood remarked that while the app allows for rapid quotations, the manufacturing process is one that cannot be hurried. When completing a quote, therefore, customers are advised to allow a minimum of six weeks from commencement of manufacture to delivery and installation.

The Lomax & Wood Quotation App can be found at:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=uk.co.lomaxwood.app&hl=en_GB

and

https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/lomax-wood-quotation-app/id1522876494

Contacts: Chris WoodTel: 01277 353857 sales@lomaxwood.co.uk

