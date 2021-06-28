Lola Lin, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

Howmet Aerospace (HWM) has named Lola Lin Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. Ms. Lin will join the Howmet Executive Leadership Team and lead the Company's Global Legal and Ethics & Compliance functions as a committed partner to the business.

"Lola brings extensive corporate legal expertise and strategic leadership experience to Howmet," said John C. Plant, Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer. "She is a strong addition to our executive leadership team."

"It is an honor to join Howmet and its leadership team in support of its efforts to transform the industries it serves to enable a more sustainable future," said Ms. Lin.

Ms. Lin has a distinguished career with more than 20 years of legal expertise over multiple industries. She most recently served as Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Airgas, Inc., a leading U.S. supplier of industrial gases, safety products and process chemicals, where she was responsible for corporate governance, compliance matters, strategic transactions, crisis management, regulatory matters and litigation resolution.

Prior to her time at Airgas, Ms. Lin served as Vice President and Deputy General Counsel within Air Liquide in the United States. Previously, she also held roles at Dell Inc., Sutherland Asbill & Brennan LLP as well as Locke Liddell & Sapp LLP.

Ms. Lin earned her J.D. from the University of Houston College of Law and a B.A. from the University of Texas.

