Logo Brands Enters Into A New Strategic Partnership With The University Of North Carolina At Chapel Hill

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Logo Brands, Inc. has entered into a multi-year exclusive licensing agreement with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, effective Jan. 1, 2022.

This new agreement grants Logo Brands exclusive rights to manufacture, produce, and distribute UNC-Chapel Hill tailgate and outdoor lifestyle products across multiple retail channels. The product categories include chairs, stadium seating, tables, tents and soft-sided coolers. Logo Brands will continue to produce additional licensed Carolina products including drinkware, blankets, totes, inflatables, and accessories.

"We are thrilled to be the exclusive tailgate supplier for the University of North Carolina," said Maggie McHugh, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Logo Brands. "We are excited to provide a great assortment of licensed Tar Heels products for fans, alumni, students and the community to enjoy for many years to come."

Logo Brands will make Carolina's tailgating products available through Walmart, Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, Academy Sports, Bed Bath & Beyond, Fanatics and many other major retail outlets, in addition to the Logo Brands e-commerce site.

By partnering with Logo Brands, UNC-Chapel Hill ensures that officially licensed Tar Heels tailgate and lifestyle merchandise is available online and in stores to fans across the country.

UNC-Chapel Hill is the 22nd university to enter an exclusive contract with Logo Brands for tailgate items. The Tar Heels have won 46 NCAA team championships in seven different sports. In addition to this, the university has won seven other national championships for a total of 53.

Logo Brands also has exclusive licensing agreements with the following universities: Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Fresno State, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Washington, and Wisconsin.

About Logo BrandsLogo Brands is a leading manufacturer of officially licensed products for more than 450 teams and organizations including collegiate, NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, MLS and NASCAR. The company's assortment spans the categories of outdoor lifestyle, indoor living and on-the-go with more than 170 different product lines. The company began as a family business in 2000 by shipping tailgate chairs from a garage just outside of Memphis, Tennessee. Its headquarters are now in Franklin, Tennessee.

