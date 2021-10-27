Today, Logitech For Creators, a brand extension of Logitech, dedicated to empowering all creators to pursue their passions, announced " Raise Your Voice," a new worldwide brand campaign for Blue Microphones that puts top creators -- game streamers,...

Today, Logitech For Creators, a brand extension of Logitech, dedicated to empowering all creators to pursue their passions, announced " Raise Your Voice," a new worldwide brand campaign for Blue Microphones that puts top creators -- game streamers, YouTubers, musicians and podcasters -- centerstage, as they share why they chose to create with Blue.

Logitech For Creators Launches 'Raise Your Voice' Campaign Featuring Miley Cyrus, Rhett & Link of Good Mythical Morning, DrLupo and Marques Brownlee (Graphic: Business Wire)

The campaign kicks off with singer-songwriter-actress Miley Cyrus, creators Rhett & Link of Good Mythical Morning, pop duo The Veronicas, streamers DrLupo and DanucD, YouTuber and tech head Marques Brownlee, podcaster and Song Exploder creator Hrishikesh Hirway, musician Wowkie Da and more.

"For more than 25 years, Blue has been empowering voices that shape culture across many genres of creativity," said Adam Castillo, Head of Global Hardware Marketing & Brand Strategy, Logitech For Creators. "No other brand can tell this story. By amplifying these iconic creators, we hope to empower creators at every stage of their journey to find their voice, and for our Blue mics to inspire their performances, just as it has for these trailblazing artists."

Creators on Blue Microphones:

Marques Brownlee, on Yeti -- "This mic is a YouTube classic."

Rhett & Link, Good Mythical Morning, on Mouse -- "We've trusted Blue with capturing our voices for nearly a decade."

DrLupo, on Spark SL -- "Literally the best hardware I think I've ever used."

DanucD, on Dragonfly -- "My microphone is part of my story."

Hrishikesh Hirway, on Spark SL -- "Blue mics have made it easy to sound good."

This full-funnel campaign will have creative assets that include artwork of albums recorded on Blue mics such as Imagine Dragons' "Night Visions" and Blink-182's self-titled studio album. The campaign will run across social, digital and programmatic platforms through ecommerce and retail partners. The "Raise Your Voice" series will evolve to feature more creators globally, of all sizes and genres including singer-streamer Lara Loft and rapper Lefa. The digital ads will include a mix of Blue products, including professional USB mics Yeti and Yeti X, XLR mic Blackout Spark SL and handcrafted signature XLR mic Mouse.

The campaign rolls out globally in October. To learn more about Logitech for Creators' "Raise Your Voice" campaign, visit http://bluemic.com/voices.

About Blue Microphones and Logitech For Creators

Logitech For Creators is a brand extension of Logitech that helps all creators pursue their passions by unlocking their extraordinary potential and ability to shape culture. We celebrate creators and put them at the heart of everything we do, and support them with our products and services. Logitech For Creators brings together Blue Microphones, Mevo and Streamlabs, brands that have always served creators with their tools.

Blue continues a 25-year legacy of innovative, cutting-edge design and performance of award-winning microphones. From Blue's flagship studio Bottle microphone to the world's #1 USB microphones, Blue has tools to empower all creators to raise their voices.

Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech For Creators at www.logitech.com/creators, the company blog or @LogitechC.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

