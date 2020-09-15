Today Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (LOGI) - Get Report announced the Logitech Folio Touch, a flexible keyboard case with integrated trackpad for the new iPad Air (4th generation). The Folio Touch features a versatile laptop-like keyboard that moves and adjusts depending on the selected use and connects to iPad Air via the Smart Connector for instant pairing and power.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200915006317/en/

Logitech Folio Touch, extremely versatile and flexible keyboard case, available for the new iPad Air (4th generation) (Photo: Business Wire)

"We first introduced Folio Touch for iPad Pro and now offer that same versatility and functionality for the new iPad Air," said Michele Hermann, vice president of mobility at Logitech. "With the adjustable kickstand and foldable keyboard, users can easily type, view, sketch and read anywhere. The laptop-like keyboard and integrated trackpad make working on your new iPad Air even easier, with more precision and control."

Folio Touch supports four use modes including typing, viewing, sketching and reading, providing the incredible versatility for new iPad Air users. Dock the keyboard upright and pull out the kickstand, up to 40 degrees, to type out notes or emails. When you don't need to type, simply fold back the keyboard and sit back and relax to use the new iPad Air for movie watching or sketching.

Type comfortably and efficiently on a familiar keyboard layout and instantly pair and power your keyboard via the Smart Connector on iPad Air — never a need to charge Folio Touch as power is sourced directly from iPad Air. Complete with a full row of shortcut keys for iPadOS, Folio Touch provides easy access to the Home Screen, key brightness, volume, media controls and more. Additionally, the well-spaced backlit keys adjust automatically based on the room lighting, so you can type easily in any environment.

Work in apps like Pages, Numbers and Keynote with the integrated trackpad to easily highlight spreadsheet cells, copy words and edit emails. Using Folio Touch's trackpad, increase your productivity with the same multi-finger gesture controls you already know and love such as swipe, scroll, switch apps, pinch and double-tap.

Folio Touch protects the corners of new iPad Air, and keeps the front and back safe from scuffs, scratches and spills while giving you easy access to the new Touch ID sensor integrated into the top button of iPad Air. Folio Touch also includes a secure magnetic latch to hold the case closed, so your iPad is protected in transit. The case easily stores either your Logitech Crayon or Apple Pencil (2nd generation) so that it's always with you when you need it, at the ready for jotting down hand-written notes, sketching or marking up documents quickly on new iPad Air.

Pricing and Availability

Logitech Folio Touch is expected to be available in October 2020 for $159.99 at logitech.com and apple.com for the new iPad Air. For more information, please visit Logitech.com, our blog or connect with us on Pinterest, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird and Blue Microphones. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200915006317/en/