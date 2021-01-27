Logisticom Announces The Launch Of PPE Unite To Distribute Free PPE To California Small Businesses

Through multiple distribution centers and mobile PPE-Up events, the initiative is the result of an unprecedented partnership between local, state and private entities to get businesses critical personal protective equipment for workplace safety.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Los Angeles County Public Health Officials report a surge in COVID-19 cases across the County and amid new restrictions issued by the State of California, Logisticom Inc. has launched PPE Unite in collaboration with the Governor's Office (CalOES, CalOSBA, GO-Biz), the Los Angeles Small Business Development Center (LA SBDC), Vermont-Slauson Economic Development Corporation, and Los Angeles County's Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS) to distribute much needed Personal Protective Equipment to small businesses.

Jay Tsao, CEO of Logisticom, together with Tova Mac, an SBDC advisor, founded PPE Unite, an initiative launched in effort to distribute free critical PPE (face masks, sanitizer, shields) to all small businesses throughout the county. With permanent warehouse facilities and weekly mobile PPE-Up events in various regions across the county, this massive effort supports small business owners and their employees by providing them with a FREE 30-day supply of PPE.

"As businesses face adversity with the health crisis, our goal is to ensure that businesses don't have further burdens to their bottom line with financial costs of PPE on the rise," said Jay Tsao co-founder of PPE Unite. "We see what disruption one single Covid-compromised employee can do to an entire company and their operations, so we wanted to help mitigate some of those risks from unpredictable medical issues and flare ups."

As one of the largest distribution efforts in the country, PPE Unite has signed up more than 30,000 small businesses in just a few months to receive the initial supply of 5.5 million units of PPE items, and has expanded the effort to now supplying over 12 million more. This important effort has been received with great reception from all stakeholders as they help employers stay compliant and keep their staff/workers safe through the greater Safer at Work initiative.

"With PPE Unite and the contributions of our partners, the next phase of PPE distribution efforts will continue to serve our collective goal to support area businesses to stay safe, adaptable and open for business," said Caroline Torosis, Director of Economic and Business Development, Los Angeles County WDACS.

Businesses can sign up for free PPE by visiting the PPE Unite website at www.PPEUnite.org.

