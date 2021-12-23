Logiq Adjourns Special Meeting Of Stockholders To January 18, 2022; Encourages Stockholders To Vote

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (OTCQX: LGIQ, NEO: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning consumer acquisition solutions, convened its Special Meeting of Stockholders (the "Special Meeting") on December 20, 2021; however, a quorum was not present for the conduct of business at the Special Meeting.

To allow more time for stockholders to vote and more time for the company to solicit additional votes to establish a quorum for the Special Meeting, the meeting was convened and then adjourned until Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, and will reconvene at that time as a virtual meeting via the Internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/Logiq2021SM. There is no change to the record date of October 25, 2021 for the stockholders entitled to vote at the Special Meeting.

A quorum consists of a majority of the shares entitled to vote. If a quorum is not met as of January 18, 2022, the company will not be able to conduct the business included in the company's proxy statement.

If you have not yet voted, Logiq urges stockholders to vote through the Internet, by telephone, or by mail by following the instructions on the proxy card they received. These options require stockholders to input their Control Number, which is located on the proxy card. If you authorize a proxy using the Internet, after visiting www.proxyvote.com and inputting your Control Number, you will be prompted to provide your voting instructions. You may also vote your shares telephonically by dialing 1-800-690-6903 from a touch-tone phone and following the automated prompts.

If you hold your shares through a brokerage or other intermediary, you should reach out to such broker or other intermediary to obtain instructions with regards to how to vote your shares.

IMPORTANT INFORMATIONStockholders should read the company's proxy statement (filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 5, 2021) carefully before making any voting decision, as it contains important information relating to the proposals at the Special Meeting. The proxy statement and the company's most recent annual report are available at www.proxyvote.com. Additionally, these documents and any other materials filed by the company with the SEC can be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, or from the company's website at https://www.logiq.com/ir/sec-filings/.

About LogiqLogiq Inc. is a U.S.-based leading global provider of e-commerce and fintech business enablement solutions. Its DataLogiq business provides a data-driven, end-to-end marketing and consumer acquisition solution. Its AI-powered LogiqX™ data engine delivers valuable consumer insights that enhance the ROI of online marketing spend and personalization. The company's Fixel technology offers simplified online marketing with critical privacy features.

