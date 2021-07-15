Logiq Leverages Sonasoft AI For Business Intelligence

San Jose, CA, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Logiq, Inc., a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, leverages SAIBRE, Sonasoft Corp.'s (OTCQB: SSFT) AI bot engine, to uncover new business insights and intelligence.

Sonasoft's AI experts have been working together with internal Logiq teams since February 2021 to assess possible AI use cases. An initial use case was jointly selected for a proof of concept (POC) to examine improving efficiency and increasing revenue through intelligent forecasting of sales and credit data.

Throughout this POC, data insights presented to Logiq as a result of data assessment, data engineering, data science, and initial SAIBRE intelligence have spurred valuable conversations with internal Logiq subject matter experts (SMEs). Sonasoft's in-depth data assessment and accessible presentations have indicated relevance beyond the confines of the POC, resulting in discussions around possible future AI solutions.

Matt Brent, AppLogiq's Chief Strategy Officer, explains, "Logiq understands the strategic importance of AI in emerging markets like Indonesia where a combination of unbanked consumers, high mobile penetration and commercial activities create a huge opportunity for applying sophisticated intelligence and data analytics. The POC has been insightful and we are looking forward to exploring how our relationship with Sonasoft could extend to future use cases."

"This is a great use case for our new SAIBRE AI engine," says Max Lee, Sonasoft's VP of Engineering. "SAIBRE brings a new approach, allowing us to rapidly prototype new AI bots and demonstrate real value to the end customer."

Notes

Sonasoft was founded in Silicon Valley in 2003. For more information about the company, please visit: https://www.sonasoft.com Sonasoft SAIBRE is an end-to-end AI platform that can generate, monitor, and maintain autonomous AI bots. For investor-specific information, please visit: https://www.sonasoft.com/investors/

Investor Contact:

Mike Khanna, CEO Sonasoft Corporation. Phone: (408) 708-4000

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.