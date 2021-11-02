Logility Partners With FIDM/Fashion Institute Of Design & Merchandising, Preparing Students To Take On Today's Supply Chain Challenges

Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, is expanding its partnership with the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM) to give students an inside look into product lifecycle...

Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, is expanding its partnership with the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM) to give students an inside look into product lifecycle management (PLM) and supply chain execution.

Using the Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform, which leverages artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and automation to continuously sense, analyze and update activity in the digital supply chain, FIDM students get hands-on experience learning how to develop product assortments, create tech packs, source materials, evaluate different costing options, and more. Logility recently added onto the experience, allowing students to dive further, learning how to source vendors, issue purchase orders and even track work-in-process and inbound shipments. With Logility's help, more than 400 FIDM students will graduate every year with real world supply chain experience, giving them a leg-up on the competition when applying for jobs.

"Beyond creative vision and design skill, our students must fully understand the business side of fashion and how a product is made end-to-end in order to create a successful career for themselves," said Barbara Bundy, Vice President of Education at FIDM. "Giving students access to Logility's Digital Supply Chain Platform and real-world training is a professional gamechanger."

FIDM and Logility's partnership began in 2017 and has since expanded to include more technology applications. Logility has gifted FIDM with 500 software licenses for students. Mark Burstein, Logility EVP & Industry Principal, worked with FIDM professors to identify use-cases and develop curriculum.

"The fashion supply chain has always been complex and at times volatile, add COVID-19 to the mix, and pre-existing challenges have been made exponentially more difficult," said Burstein. "That's why it's so important for students to get exposure to these challenges early on and build their supply chain knowledge. We are honored to work alongside FIDM and help the next generation of fashion and merchandising professionals learn to master new technology and unearth skills they will use throughout their careers."

About FIDM

FIDM (Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising) is an internationally recognized, accredited college with over 70,000 graduates. A private institution for specialized professional education, FIDM offers Associate of Arts, A.A. Professional Designation, A.A. Advanced Study, Bachelor's, and Master's Degree programs designed to enhance a variety of educational backgrounds. The college is headquartered in downtown Los Angeles.

In a recent Forbes story, FIDM was on the list of best colleges shaping the future of fashion.

Graduates are hired by such companies as GUESS, Nike, Levi Strauss & Co., Walt Disney Company and Global Brands Group.

Prominent alumni of the college include: Fashion designers Monique Lhuillier and Nick Verreos, Senior Director, Supply Chain & Sourcing Strategy, Calvin Klein/PVH Corp., Archana Kalro, Owner/Designer of Karen Kane, Inc., Karen Kane, Co- President and CMO for Savage X Fenty, Natalie Guzman, Vice President of Design for Target Stores, Melanie Owen, Oscar-nominated costume designer for Mank, Trish Summerville, Costume Designer for films such as Clueless, Mona May, Founder & CEO of BeautyBlender, Rea Ann Silva, CEO of John Paul Mitchell Systems, Michaeline DeJoria, and Digital Influencer/Founder, Chriselle, Inc. and Bümo, Chriselle Lim.

FIDM has filmed extensively with the television show, "Project Runway" and other shows include: "Project Runway: Under the Gunn", "Design School" on HGTV, and MTV's "The Hills," starring FIDM student, Lauren Conrad.

About Logility

Accelerating the digital sustainable supply chain, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility's SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) - Get American Software, Inc. Class A Report. To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

