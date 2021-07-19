LogicManager Earns Great Place To Work Certification™ For The Fifth Consecutive Year

BOSTON, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicManager, the leading Enterprise Risk Management software platform, is proud to be Great Place to Work-Certified™ for the fifth year in a row.

BOSTON, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicManager, the leading Enterprise Risk Management software platform, is proud to be Great Place to Work-Certified™ for the fifth year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at LogicManager. This year, 95% of employees say it is a great place to work - 36 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company.

"Earning this designation means that LogicManager is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

Great Place to Work ® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification ™ isn't something that comes easily - it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that LogicManager is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"We frequently ask our employees what's important to them, whether it's through surveys, all-hands meetings or working groups," says Steven Minsky, LogicManager CEO . "And we're not afraid to deliver on the results. We believe in deeds in support of words; last year, we asked for feedback on employee benefits and the results led us to partner with new insurance providers and change to an unlimited PTO policy. When we recently asked how people felt about returning to the office after the pandemic, we implemented a full remote flexibility policy. We truly listen to our employees, and I think that's a huge part of why people love working here."

When describing LogicManager in the Great Place to Work Trust Index ™ survey, among the most used words included "people," "team," "able," "collaboration," and "encouraged." LogicManager employees also feel strongly that their work is fairly recognized, and that they're rewarded for good work and extra effort.

One of the core values at LogicManager is fostering a diverse and inclusive environment for all. People strongly feel that at LogicManager, they're treated fairly regardless of their age, race, gender or sexual orientation. They also have a leadership team that is 50% female: a rare statistic in the tech industry.

Additional Great Place to Work® Trust Index © survey statistics from LogicManager:

100% of employees say people here are treated fairly regardless of their age

100% of employees say people here are treated fairly regardless of their race

98% of employees say people here are treated fairly regardless of their gender

98% of employees say people here are treated fairly regardless of their sexual orientation

98% of employees say management hires people who fit in well here

98% of employees say people here are given a lot of responsibility

98% of employees say management shows appreciation for good work and effort

98% of employees say everyone has an opportunity to get special recognition

98% of employees say they are able to take time off from work when they feel it's necessary

According to Great Place to Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

LogicManager is Hiring!Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit their careers page to get started: https://www.logicmanager.com/careers/

About LogicManager, Inc.Through innovative risk management solutions and top-rated customer experience, LogicManager is dedicated to helping organizations manage tomorrow's surprises today. LogicManager takes pride in its dedication to a rewarding company culture, which offers premiere benefits, unlimited PTO and full remote flexibility, and is a certified Great Place to Work® since 2017, named a Best Place to Work by BuiltIn since 2019, and a Best Place to Work by the Boston Business Journal.

About Great Place to Work Certification ™Great Place to Work ® Certification ™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work ®Great Place to Work ® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All ™.

Contact: Meaghan Paff Phone: +1 617-530-1210Email: communications@logicmanager.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/logicmanager-earns-great-place-to-work-certification-for-the-fifth-consecutive-year-301336583.html

SOURCE LogicManager