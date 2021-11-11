LogicBio Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOGC), a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, today announced that president and chief executive officer, Frederic Chereau, will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Barclays Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit : Fireside chat at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, November 15, 2021

: Fireside chat at 8:00 a.m. ET on Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference: Pre-recorded corporate presentation will be available beginning at 3:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 18, 2021

A live webcast of the Barclays Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit fireside chat and a webcast replay of the Jefferies London presentation will be made available on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investor.logicbio.com. The webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days.

About LogicBio Therapeutics LogicBio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering genome editing and gene delivery platforms to address rare and serious diseases from infancy through adulthood. The company's genome editing platform, GeneRide™, is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural DNA repair process potentially leading to durable therapeutic protein expression levels. The company's gene delivery platform, sAAVy™, is an adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsid engineering platform designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a broad range of indications and tissues. The company is based in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit www.logicbio.com, which does not form a part of this release.

Investor Contacts:

Laurence WattsGilmartin Group(619) 916-7620 laurence@gilmartinir.com

Stephen JasperGilmartin Group(858) 525-2047 stephen@gilmartinir.com

Media Contacts: Adam DaleyBerry & Company Public RelationsW:212-253-8881C: 614-580-2048 adaley@berrypr.com

