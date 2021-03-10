Logicalis US Strengthens Leadership Team With Five Executive Appointments

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis US, an international IT solution and managed services provider, today announced five executive appointments that underscore an ongoing investment in its practices, people and role as Architects of Change™. The company announced the promotions of Jeff Wilms to Chief Revenue Officer; Ed Konopasek to Senior Vice President, Integrated Practices; Brandon Harris to Vice President, Modern Data Center; Jeff Earll to Area Vice President of Sales, Michigan; and Doug Harvey to Vice President of Sales, Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

"The past year has been a true testament to the strength of all of Logicalis' leaders as we have demonstrated our commitment to acting as true Architects of Change™ for our customers," said CEO Jon Groves. "Each of our newly promoted team members bring expertise and unique perspectives that contribute to the success of our practices and, most importantly, our customers. I look forward to seeing what lies ahead not only for our organization, but for the customers and partners we work with nationwide."

As Chief Revenue Officer, Wilms will leverage his 25 years of IT experience and his deep understanding of the company's long-term goals to continue to grow the Logicalis sales organization with a focus on solutions and strategy. He oversees Logicalis' entire sales organization, including practices, partner brand management as well as the overall strategy and execution. Wilms joined Logicalis in 2006 as an area sales director before his promotion to vice president in 2014. He is based in Chicago.

Konopasek moves into his role as Senior Vice President, Integrated Practices from a previous position as vice president of vertical and services sales. This underscores Logicalis' continued investment in its solution and practice areas including security, networking, collaboration and modern data center. Based in Green Bay, Wis., Konopasek will leverage expertise from his 25-year career in IT to grow these integrated practices focused on customer outcomes.

As Vice President, Modern Data Center, Harris will lead Logicalis' efforts to develop its modern data center practice. He moves into the new position with 15 years of experience at Logicalis, most recently as Senior Director, National Alliances for HPE. Based in Chicago, Harris brings 25 years of IT experience, helping align key technology partners to solutions and services to maximize customer value.

Earll has spent the last 10 of his 30-plus year career with Logicalis, managing multiple positions in technology infrastructure sales. As Area Vice President of Sales, Michigan, his success building and maintaining high-performance sales teams that provide long-term relationships with clients will help Logicalis drive forward regional growth for its Michigan team. He is based in Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

Harvey brings more than 22 years of experience to his new position of Vice President of Sales, Cleveland and Pittsburgh. From Cleveland, Ohio, he joined Logicalis in 2019 and has a strong history of facilitating long term business relationships with both customers and partners, developing sales strategies and building successful teams.

Each executive promotion is effective immediately.

About Logicalis USAward-winning Logicalis US works alongside our customers to recommend, plan, and implement a digital transformation strategy that aligns with their business goals. Through our consulting and managed services and with our longtime strategic partners, we then deliver custom security, network, collaboration, cloud, and data center solutions.

As Architects of Change™, we help our customers to deploy and adopt technologies that engage their employees and customers, optimize and manage IT operations for improved agility and cost savings, and employ emerging technologies that deliver innovative outcomes.

Logicalis US is part of the Logicalis Group, which has more than 6,500 employees and annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

