Logicalis US Honored With Four Americas Partner Of The Year Awards At Cisco Partner Summit Digital 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlighting a successful partnership over the last year, Logicalis US received four awards from Cisco® at its Americas Partner Summit Digital.

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlighting a successful partnership over the last year, Logicalis US received four awards from Cisco® at its Americas Partner Summit Digital. Cisco recognized Logicalis as the Americas Customer Experience Partner of the Year, the Transformation/Innovation Partner of the Year, SLED West Partner of the Year, and Execution Excellence Regional Partner of the Year: Central. The winners were announced last week during Cisco's annual event, this year held digitally.

Awarded to channel partners who rise to business challenges, the Cisco Partner Summit Digital Global awards recognize superior business practices and reward best-in-class methodologies. Areas of consideration include innovative processes, architecture-led successes, strategic business outcome-focused programs, seizing new opportunities, and sales approaches. Logicalis was awarded in the Americas for its unwavering commitment to executing transformative and innovative solutions across all of its verticals. In addition, its regional recognition as SLED West Partner of the Year further underscores its significant growth in that sector.

"Our partnership with Cisco has enabled Logicalis to deliver leading technology products and reliable, cost-effective solutions to our customers for over 20 years," said Jon Groves, CEO, Logicalis US. "This year's award recognitions are a testament to Logicalis' continued work to be Architects of Change alongside our partners and find innovative solutions to our customers' business challenges."

In total, Logicalis Group received 23 global awards, including Global Marketing Partner of the Year.

"Cisco is proud to work together with leading partners to drive the digital transformation, creating powerful solutions and fresh approaches to meet the needs of our customers," said John Moses, vice president, Americas Partner Organization at Cisco. "It is an honor to recognize Logicalis US with two Cisco Partner Summit Digital awards, further underscoring its outstanding accomplishments in the Americas."

Cisco Partner Summit Digital Geographical Regional awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across the geographical region. All award recipients are selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner Organization and regional executive.

About CiscoCisco is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third- party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

About LogicalisAward-winning Logicalis US works alongside our customers to recommend, plan, and implement a digital transformation strategy that aligns with their business goals. Through our consulting and managed services and with our longtime strategic partners, we then deliver custom security, network, collaboration, cloud, and data center solutions.

As Architects of Change TM, we help our customers to deploy and adopt technologies that engage their employees and customers, optimize and manage IT operations for improved agility and cost savings, and employ emerging technologies that deliver innovative outcomes.

Logicalis US is part of the Logicalis Group, which has more than 6,500 employees and annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/logicalis-us-honored-with-four-americas-partner-of-the-year-awards-at-cisco-partner-summit-digital-2020-301167796.html

SOURCE Logicalis