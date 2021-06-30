Loeb Leadership Responds To The Potential Mass Exodus Of Employees From The Workplace

MARLBORO, N.J., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loeb Leadership's Chief Talent Strategist, David Robert, recently posted two blogs in response to growing concerns from organizations about how the changing needs of employees is adversely impacting the return to the office. The blogs are striking a chord among employees, leadership and business owners alike. "The blogs are indicative of our current reality," says the Chief People Officer at one of Loeb's client organizations. "We've changed," states Robert. "Many of us have used the last year as an opportunity to rethink what is valuable to us and this will likely have real implications on the workforce. Leaders need to be prepared for resistance and a change in how their business operates."

The first blog, HOW COVID HAS CHANGED US: Rethinking the Return to Work, focuses on the need for leaders to demonstrate empathy and care as they invite their people back to the office. "The return to the office is not a logistics problem," says Robert. "It's a people paradox that needs to be balanced." Rather than focusing on solving the problem, leaders should proactively listen to their people's needs in an effort to build trust and strengthen relationships.

Adding to the complexity, Loeb Leadership's recent research showed that nearly 70% of workers want to remain remote at least one day per week, suggesting that leaders may need to be more flexible and accommodating to reduce employee turnover.

The second blog, "I QUIT": Likely the Most Uttered Phrase at Workplaces Right Now, addresses the tribalism that is appearing within organizations as a result of employees and leaders trying to negotiate what the return to the office should look like. "When parties are unwilling to negotiate, the focus then becomes on winning the fight," says Robert. "What we hope to see instead is a good-faith effort on both sides to listen and understand." Our research shows that people have invested heavily in their personal and professional development over the last year, which is likely to increase the productivity and effectiveness of their team and organization. Why give them a reason to leave?

How leaders act now, as it pertains to demonstrating care, welcoming employees back and the degree to which they invest in creating a culture of inclusion will have a lasting impact on worker morale, engagement, and loyalty.

ABOUT LOEB LEADERSHIPSince 1997, Loeb Leadership has been in the business of developing extraordinary inclusive leaders and workplace cultures. Through its coaching, training, and consulting services, Loeb Leadership helps firms and organizations increase leadership competence and self-awareness. Loeb Leadership's client industries include legal, pharmaceutical, engineering, technology, professional services, and other large and mid-sized organizations that place a priority on world-class leadership, respectful and skillful communication, diverse and innovative work cultures, and collaboration. To schedule a planning meeting or to learn more about our services, visit loebleadership.com.

