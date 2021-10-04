Locus Robotics Opens European Headquarters In Amsterdam

WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses and distribution centers, today announced the opening of its European headquarters in Amsterdam. The new facility will support Locus's existing EU and UK customer base and develop new opportunities within the fast-growing European warehouse fulfillment and distribution segments.

"Our decision to expand our presence in the European market was a logical step in our business growth strategy," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "Choosing Amsterdam gives us a central location that is ideal for serving our customer base, as well as giving us access to a vibrant and diverse talent pool to recruit from."

With warehouse fulfillment volumes increasing globally, access to labor has become a critical issue. Companies are turning to automation to meet the exploding demands while keeping labor recruiting, training, and retention costs down. In fact, Locus recently passed the half-billion picking milestone and LocusBots are now picking nearly 2 million items every day.

"Our Amsterdam office will allow us the flexibility to support our European clients in real time as the needs of order fulfillment continue to grow around the continent," said Denis Niezgoda, Vice President, Europe. "We are ideally positioned to scale and support the growing demand."

The new location will also assemble and service the company's award-winning autonomous mobile robot solution for the European market, providing faster deployment, management, and support services.

Locus Robotics will be celebrating the office opening with a press event at the new location, located at Toetsenbordweg 26, 1033 MZ Amsterdam, Netherlands on Wednesday October 6 th. The event will include guided tours of the new facility and access to Locus senior management. Locus will also be exhibiting at Deliver, an e-commerce and logistics trade show being held on 6-7 October in Amsterdam. This event brings together key industry thought leaders and brands, and features speakers from Locus in breakout sessions and panel presentations.

For more information, please visit www.locusrobotics.com .

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece-handling productivity 2 - 3x, with less labor compared to traditional piece handling systems. This award-winning solution helps retailers, 3PLs, and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments, easily integrating into existing warehouse infrastructures without disrupting workflows, instantly transforming productivity without transforming the warehouse. In 2021 Locus Robotics made the list of Inc. 500, ranking number 428. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com .

