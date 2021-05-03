Lockton Pacific Region Bolsters Its Leadership In Private Equity With Three Strategic Hires

Deal timelines are getting shorter, underscoring the importance for advisors to adapt and move with speed throughout the M&A deal process

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the world of private equity moving at light speed, the ability for trusted advisors to execute quickly and with certainty on due diligence review and transactional insurance is imperative when it comes to closing a deal. Jordan Burbach, Daniel Denham and Andrew Szot, who recently joined Lockton's Pacific region, will be a tremendous asset to PE firms looking for strategic guidance and timely insurance solutions to manage risks inherent in every M&A transaction.

"I'm extremely excited that industry leading professionals of their caliber have joined Lockton," says Phil Pierce, COO of Lockton Pacific North. "While we have enjoyed a strong PE and M&A presence on the West Coast for a number of years, they will continue to raise the bar in terms of excellence for us. I know that Jordan, Daniel and Andrew will bring tremendous energy and expertise to Lockton, and immeasurable value to our clients."

Jordan Burbach joins Lockton after serving as a Senior Vice President of Marsh's Global Private Equity and Mergers & Acquisitions Practice for more than seven years. During his tenure with Marsh, he advised on 300+ M&A projects and worked directly with PE firms providing insurance and benefits due diligence, R&W insurance, strategic risk management advice and transactional resources.

He developed his technical expertise in underwriting while working at Zurich Insurance, where he was the underwriting manager responsible for the Western US. He started his 14-year career in insurance at Marsh as an insurance placement broker.

In his new role as Senior Vice President, Producer at Lockton, Burbach says he is focused on building the #1 private equity insurance services team that people know and trust. "Private equity firms face constant challenges and time pressures. If you're not adaptive and agile, you become stagnant with an old model that is inconsistent with where the markets have gone," explains Burbach. "Lockton's platform gives us the autonomy to change the process, adapt more quickly and evolve products and services to meet their expectations. Clients first will be our exclusive focus."

Also joining Lockton as Senior Vice President, Producer is Daniel Denham. He brings nearly 13 years in insurance working at some of the largest brokerages including HUB International and Marsh, where he specialized on pre-deal insurance diligence for Private Equity clients. While at Marsh, he grew his client base from two to fifteen equity funds in two years, working on more than 75 projects during that time.

"PE firms rely on our expertise, thoroughness, transparency and consistency," adds Denham. "Cultivating relationships takes time and I've been successful at building trust with clients. That's why Lockton is a good fit. Rather than handing off parts of my clients' business to other teams, Lockton's structure and entrepreneurial culture gives us the ability to service PE firms and their portfolio companies with one consistent team, ensuring a standard of service and delivery that builds trust."

Andrew Szot joins Lockton as Vice President, Client Services Consultant specializing in private equity insurance services. His expertise is grounded in over a decade advising clients on more than 300 M&A projects. Szot most recently served as Vice President in Marsh's Private Equity and Mergers & Acquisitions Practice, where he focused on new target diligence and portfolio company advisory work for insurance and employee benefits. He gained his technical expertise by underwriting property, casualty, professional, and cyber liability coverages while at Zurich Insurance.

"Having a background in technical underwriting allows me to not only understand what clients need from the M&A perspective, but to better liaise with the insurance marketplace and deliver products and services tailored to each client's needs," adds Szot. "Together with Jordan and Daniel, we will leverage our experience to provide more foresight and proactive preparation, saving clients valuable time and energy."

"Clients familiar with Lockton know firsthand of our level of expertise, innovative solutions and commitment to providing the highest level of customer service," explains Nate Mundy, COO of Lockton's Pacific region. "This strong addition to our existing deep team is evidence of our industry stance as the leading insurance brokerage in the private equity space."

Lockton's rapidly growing Pacific region encompasses nine offices throughout the Western United States including Portland, Sonoma, San Francisco, San Jose, Sacramento, Encino, Los Angeles, Irvine and San Diego.

Burbach and Szot are based in Lockton's San Francisco office located at Three Embarcadero Center Suite 600, San Francisco, CA 94111. They can be reached by calling (415) 568-4000. Denham is based in Lockton's Los Angeles office located at 777 South Figueroa, 52 nd Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90017, and can be reached at (213) 689-0065.

