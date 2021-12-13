Lockheed Martin, Radisys To Enhance 5G.MIL™ Interoperability With Open Standards-Based Stack

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and Radisys, a global leader in open telecom solutions, have established an enterprise agreement for use of Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) software in Lockheed Martin 5G.

Lockheed Martin (LMT) - Get Lockheed Martin Corporation Report and Radisys, a global leader in open telecom solutions, have established an enterprise agreement for use of Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) software in Lockheed Martin 5G.MIL™ products. The agreement includes development of critical capabilities like 5G-enabled wireless relay and Integrated Access and Backhaul (IAB). Wireless relay to global network infrastructure is an important part of tactical communication when warfighters operate in places where wired interconnections are not possible or are cost prohibitive.

The pace and scale of 5G deployment increases the demand for wireless relays as an alternative to fiber backhaul solutions. Lockheed Martin and Radisys are working together to accelerate 5G capabilities into Lockheed Martin's 5G.MIL™ Hybrid Base Station to use within military tactical networks. Radisys' Connect 5G Software Suite is compliant to 3GPP Release 16, and it delivers enhancements in functionality, capacity, coverage, latency, mobility and reliability to support the requirements of diverse 5G applications.

"With key collaborators such as Radisys, we can accelerate development and deployment of 5G.MIL™ network capabilities that benefit our defense and national security customers," said Dan Rice, vice president, 5G.MIL™ Programs at Lockheed Martin. "Resilient mesh communications create a network effect that raises the deterrence capability of U.S. and coalition forces, while improving battlefield effectiveness, should deterrence fail."

Lockheed Martin's 5G.MIL™ programs are leveraging the latest commercial technologies to bring 5G-enabled network solutions to market. Across all operational domains, it's increasingly necessary to support unified secure and resilient connectivity by enhancing commercial 5G technology for adaptive, interoperable terrestrial and non-terrestrial military networks.

"Lockheed Martin's expertise building systems and platforms that operate in the toughest environments matches our decades-long commitment to connect the furthest stretches of the world together," said Munish Chhabra, head of Software and Services Business, Radisys. "By providing access to our industry-leading Connect RAN protocol software that is compliant to 3GPP specification and O-RAN architectures, we are helping to enable Lockheed Martin to develop 5G.MIL™ solutions aligned to their customers' specific requirements."

Radisys and Lockheed Martin have previously worked together on wireless mobility, including providing key technology to enable the world's first commercial LTE-over-Satellite system. Radisys is a member of every major wireless industry working group and maintains strong relationships with 5G chipset and original equipment manufacturers to ensure software compatibility.

About Radisys

Radisys, a global leader in open telecom solutions, enables service providers to drive disruption with new open architecture business models. Radisys' innovative disaggregated and virtualized enabling technology solutions leverage open reference architectures and standards, combined with open software and hardware to power business transformation for the telecom industry, while its world-class services organization delivers systems integration expertise necessary to solve communications and content providers' complex deployment challenges. For more information, visit www.Radisys.com or follow @Radisys on Twitter for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

