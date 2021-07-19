Lockheed Martin Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results Webcast

BETHESDA, Md., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will webcast live its second quarter 2021 earnings results webcast on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 11 a.

BETHESDA, Md., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (LMT) - Get Report will webcast live its second quarter 2021 earnings results webcast on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. EDT. James Taiclet, chairman, president and chief executive officer; Ken Possenriede, chief financial officer; and Greg Gardner, vice president of investor relations, will discuss second quarter 2021 financial results, provide updates on key topics and answer questions. Second quarter 2021 results will be published prior to the market opening on July 26.

The live webcast and relevant financial charts will be available for download on the Lockheed Martin Investor Relations website, www.lockheedmartin.com/investor.

An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available through Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at www.lockheedmartin.com/investor, and a podcast will be available here.

For additional information, visit our website: www.lockheedmartin.com .

