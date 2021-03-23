Lockheed Martin And Omnispace Explore Space-Based 5G Global Network

LITTLETON, Colo. and TYSONS, Va., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnispace, LLC and Lockheed Martin (LMT) - Get Report, have entered into a strategic interest agreement to explore jointly developing 5G capability from space. The proposed global 5G standards-based non-terrestrial network (NTN) would offer commercial, enterprise and government devices ubiquitous communications worldwide. This type of network has the potential to redefine mobile communications, benefiting users requiring true mobility, regardless of environment or location.

Omnispace's vision is 'one global network' that will combine the reach of a non-geostationary orbit satellite constellation with the capacity of the world's leading mobile wireless carrier networks. This 5G NTN will leverage the company's priority 2 GHz S-band spectrum rights and employ 3GPP standards to enable direct-to-device connectivity and interoperability. In collaboration with Lockheed Martin, this hybrid 5G network would provide the coverage and capacity to support essential applications requiring seamless, reliable, global communications.

"Omnispace is fully committed to the vision of creating a new global communications platform that powers 5G connectivity directly to mobile devices from space," said Ram Viswanathan, president and CEO for Omnispace. "We welcome Lockheed Martin's holistic approach to complex systems and deep expertise in satellite technology and government markets, along with their commitment to creating innovative communication solutions."

Seamless, global 5G connectivity has a wide range of civil and commercial applications. It also brings the coverage and capacity to support defense, government and military use, including mobile joint all-domain interoperable communications.

"We share a common vision with Omnispace of a space-based 5G global network that would enable users to seamlessly transition between satellite and terrestrial networks — eliminating the need for multiple devices on multiple networks," said Rick Ambrose, executive vice president of Lockheed Martin Space. "Ultimately, it's about empowering end users with low latency connections that work anywhere. This step forward has the potential to upend space-based mobility."

Through a shared vision to redefine mobile communications for the 21 st century, Omnispace and Lockheed Martin are collaborating to deliver a potential global 5G from space solution. This would be the first truly dual-use 5G platform for commercial and government missions.

About Lockheed MartinHeadquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

About Omnispace, LLCHeadquartered in the Washington D.C. area, and founded by veteran telecommunications and satellite industry executives, Omnispace is redefining mobile connectivity for the 21st century. By leveraging 5G technologies, the company is combining the global footprint of a non-geostationary satellite constellation with the mobile networks of the world's leading telecom companies to bring an interoperable "one network" connectivity to users and IoT devices anywhere on the globe.

