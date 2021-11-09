Locke Bio Announces Expansion Of Industry-Leading Digital Health Platform For Building DTC Health Brands

The "Shopify of pharma" expansion includes a network of providers and pharmacists across all 50 states and Canada, as well as new features to streamline telehealth brand setups.

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Locke Bio, a digital health platform company, today announced the expansion of their telemedicine and telepharmacy platform for enterprises to easily launch their direct-to-consumer (DTC) prescription brands with providers and pharmacies across the United States and Canada.

This expansion features updated dashboards for clinicians and administrators using the Locke Bio platform, even more competitive price options for prescriptions, and a network of providers and pharmacies that stretches across all 50 states and across Canada.

"Our platform is now positioned to be the first solution for telehealth brands to handle everything from e-commerce and telehealth visits to payment processing and customizable intake modules," said Founder and CEO, Cathy Tie.

Locke Bio's new innovative dashboards allow users to see everything included in the industry-leading end-to-end solution often called the "Shopify for pharma." Not only can enterprises like direct-to-consumer telehealth brands and pharmaceutical companies rapidly launch telemedicine and telepharmacy services in a matter of weeks, but now they can access powerful tools for a complete, customizable front-end experience for patient intake, appointment scheduling, electronic medical record access, video and audio consultations, payment processing and more.

"Through our platform and with all these new updates, you can launch a fully integrated healthcare solution in just weeks," said Tie. "All you have to do is build your brand with our plug and play tools and you have a telehealth platform or telepharmacy that's operational in any state or any province."

"We are impressed with Locke Bio's ability to provide a HIPAA compliant, fully customized telepsychiatry and telepharmacy workflow for our product launch," says Paul Glavine of Cybin. "What would have normally taken years and tremendous financial resources to accomplish, was cost-effectively accomplished in three months, not three years."

These dashboards also enable users to fully customize their product offerings, medication prices and more, making the experience of running a telehealth platform or telepharmacy both non-technical and comprehensive - something Tie says hadn't existed in the industry before Locke Bio.

"There are some platforms that do only a fraction of what Locke Bio's platform can do, but we address the full, comprehensive package," she said. "Our solution offers one platform to seamlessly connect patients, providers, and pharmacists with a trusted and proven model that touches every element of the patient experience. That's what sets us apart."

About Locke BioLocke Bio is a digital health platform company dedicated to helping any enterprise launch a fully integrated, branded telehealth service that includes customized patient intake and onboarding, personalized telemedicine consultations, EMR, e-commerce payments, advanced marketing analytics, and a North American provider and pharmacy network. Now, direct-to-consumer prescription brands can go to market without the costly, time-consuming, and onerous work of reinventing the wheel. Visit http://www.lockebio.com to request a demo.

