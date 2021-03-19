Locality Bank (a Digital-First Bank In Organization) Files With The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) And The State Of Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The organizers of Locality Bank IO, a digital-first community bank in organization, has filed applications with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) for a charter and deposit insurance, and...

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The organizers of Locality Bank IO, a digital-first community bank in organization, has filed applications with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) for a charter and deposit insurance, and with the State of Florida for a bank charter. Once regulatory approval is received, the group looks forward to opening its home office in Fort Lauderdale to serve the South Florida business community.

"Especially during the pandemic, we realized there were not enough community banks in South Florida and now we want to launch one that will be atypical," said Keith Costello, CEO of Locality Bank IO. "Our goal is to provide local businesses with the best of what a traditional community bank can offer while differentiating with cutting edge technology."

Locality Bank IO will empower small and medium-sized businesses to maximize their potential by being a relationship-based, multi-channel, comprehensive business resource. Technology and design will be a focal point of the mission to create a friendly and efficient user experience- one that promotes better control of business finances and facilitates more significant revenue opportunities for the businesses that choose Locality Bank IO.

"The challenges faced by local businesses today are incredibly complex," said Corey LeBlanc, COO/CTO Locality Bank IO. "We are creating an environment that helps remove the burden of banking for our customers and allows them to do more of what they love, running their businesses. In accomplishing this mission, the bank will be contributing to job creation and help fuel economic growth while building a better future in the communities it serves."

To stay up to date on the launch of Locality Bank IO in Fort Lauderdale, Florida visit https://www.localitybank.com.

About Locality Bank IOLocality Bank IO is a digital-first community bank in organization that will be based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The bank will serve small to medium sized businesses by offering the traditional services of a community bank as well as user friendly, cutting edge technology. To learn more, contact Locality Bank IO at https://www.localitybank.com or via email at info@localitybank.com.

CONTACT: Aimee Adler 561-302-6902 or aimee@conceptualpr.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/locality-bank-a-digital-first-bank-in-organization-files-with-the-federal-deposit-insurance-corporation-fdic-and-the-state-of-florida-301251133.html

SOURCE Locality Bank IO